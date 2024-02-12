Silicone Antifoam Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - Emerging Trends in Silicone Antifoam Usage Shape Future Market Dynamics

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicone Antifoam Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Silicone Antifoam market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, with a forecasted period from 2024 to 2031 characterized by steady expansion. This growth is driven by various factors, including the exploration of new application areas and a rising demand from traditional industries, especially the pulp & paper sector, which is anticipated to be a significant contributor to the market's success.



The adoption of innovative chemical additives to prevent froth formation in diverse applications has been steadily increasing. Silicone antifoam, known for its excellent thermal stability, high de-foaming ability, and chemical stability, has gained wide acceptance as a physiologically inherent antifoaming agent across various industries. It finds applications in water treatment, oil & gas, paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals, and many other sectors.



Manufacturers are experiencing significant sales opportunities in the pulp & paper industry. End-users in this sector are turning to silicone antifoam to enhance the drainage of kraft pulp stock and sulfate stock in various industrial processes. However, with the industry's growing focus on sustainability, the preference for bio-based products and energy conservation is on the rise.



Nevertheless, manufacturers are actively working on improving the efficiency and unique benefits of silicone-based antifoaming agents to help end-users meet their sustainability goals. Research and development efforts are aimed at addressing challenges such as deposition risk, dosage, robustness, and emulsification associated with the use of silicone antifoam in industrial applications.



Manufacturers are committed to finding solutions to reduce the risk of deposition and other challenges, ultimately boosting the sales of silicone antifoam in the near future. The demand is expected to remain high in both developed and developing nations, driven by emerging industries and dynamic market conditions in a post-pandemic world.



Pulp & Paper Segment Poised for Strong Growth

By application, the pulp & paper segment is estimated to hold over half of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance. Other key end-use industries for silicone antifoam include water treatment and the paints & coatings sector. The market will continue to see the use of advanced technologies in innovative product formulations, with a focus on increasing awareness to further boost sales in the coming years.

U.S. Silicone Antifoam Market Outlook



The expanding paper and pulp industry in the United States is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period. Quantitative analysis suggests that the paper & pulp segment in the U.S. is projected to hold approximately one-third of the market volume share and grow at a CAGR of 3-5%.



Europe's Demand Outlook for Silicone Antifoam



In recent years, the food & beverages industry led the application segment in Europe. This segment is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the silicone antifoam market by the end of the forecast period. Among European Union countries, Germany is expected to be a key player, with an anticipated CAGR between 4-6%.



Leading manufacturers in the Silicone Antifoam market include:

Dow Corning Corporation

BASF SE

Ashland Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

KCC Basildon

Wacker Chemie AG

Bluestar Silicones

CLARIANT

Elementis Plc

Others

Market leaders are emphasizing the potential environmental impact of these antifoams on industrial trends driven by sustainability. In the pulp & paper industry, manufacturers are capitalizing on the excellent antifoam performance, sustainability, and enhanced robustness of silicone formulations.



With increasing acceptance of this antifoam product as a sustainability contributor, demand is expected to remain significantly high in the pulp & paper industry. Key players are actively pursuing sustainable development to increase their regional and global market share, focusing on reducing carbon emissions and energy consumption while increasing product yield.



Market Segmentation

By Grade

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

By Form

Powder

Liquid

Slurry

By End Use

Paper & Pulp

Water Treatment

Paint & Coatings

Food & Beverage

Leather Industries

Textile Industries

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



