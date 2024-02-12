Lipopolysaccharides Immunoassay Market Expects Significant Growth by 2031, With Technological Innovations in Point-of-Care Testing

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lipopolysaccharides Immunoassay Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Lipopolysaccharides (LPS) Immunoassay market has witnessed substantial growth, with worldwide revenue forecast to reach US$ 1.45 billion at the close of 2024. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory. By the end of 2031, the market is projected to reach US$ 1.9 billion.



Opportunities for Manufacturers:

LPS Detection through Point-of-Care Testing: The market for LPS immunoassays is set for growth driven by the development of point-of-care test kits. This approach finds applications in various industries, including dentistry, where it aids in diagnosing periodontal disease, gum disease, and tooth loss. LPS detection is also crucial for overall body health, with potential links to conditions like cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. The emergence of infectious diseases further fuels the demand for LPS detection, making point-of-care technology a promising avenue for growth.

Challenges Affecting Demand:

Lack of Identified Library for Lipopolysaccharides: The absence of screening assays for multiple LPS antigens limits their use in detection, affecting the accessibility of specific antibodies. Techniques for selecting tailored antibodies need enhancement, and the availability of alternate LPS detection methods hampers market growth.

Country-wise Insights:

U.S. Market: The U.S. LPS immunoassay market is lucrative due to advanced diagnostics availability and rising demand driven by an increase in cancer cases and infectious diseases, including HIV, TB, and influenza.

The U.S. LPS immunoassay market is lucrative due to advanced diagnostics availability and rising demand driven by an increase in cancer cases and infectious diseases, including HIV, TB, and influenza. Germany: Germany's biopharmaceutical industry fuels demand for LPS immunoassays, as established players conduct clinical studies to evaluate biopharmaceutical products for human use.

Germany's biopharmaceutical industry fuels demand for LPS immunoassays, as established players conduct clinical studies to evaluate biopharmaceutical products for human use. China: With a large population base, China shows high growth potential in the sales of LPS immunoassay products, driven by the need for efficient infectious disease diagnosis, particularly in response to novel coronavirus infections.

Competitive Landscape:



Major companies in the LPS immunoassay market are actively involved in strategic activities, including mergers and acquisitions, innovative product development, and geographical expansion, to meet the evolving needs of patients.



Key Companies Profiled:

BioChek (BIOTECON Diagnostics)

AdVnt Biotechnologies

Fisher Scientific (THERMO)

Bio-Techne

Response Biomedical

New Horizons Diagnostic Corporation

Key Segments of Lipopolysaccharides Immunoassay Industry Research

Lipopolysaccharides Immunoassay Market by Product Type:

Immunoassay Kits & Reagents

Kits

Primary Antibodies

Secondary Antibodies

Immunoassay Substrates

Immunoassay Buffers

Analysers & Instruments

Consumables

Software

Lipopolysaccharides Immunoassay Market by Assay:

ELISA

FIA

CLIA

LFA

Others

Lipopolysaccharides Immunoassay Market by Purpose:

Research Use Only

Clinical Use

Lipopolysaccharides Immunoassay Market by Application:

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Screening of diseases & disorders

Lipopolysaccharides Immunoassay Market by End User:

Human Use

Veterinary

Lipopolysaccharides Immunoassay Market by Region:

North America Lipopolysaccharides Immunoassay Market

Latin America Lipopolysaccharides Immunoassay Market

Europe Lipopolysaccharides Immunoassay Market

South Asia Lipopolysaccharides Immunoassay Market

East Asia Lipopolysaccharides Immunoassay Market

Oceania Lipopolysaccharides Immunoassay Market

The Middle East & Africa Lipopolysaccharides Immunoassay Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c75wmv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.