Global Ethylene Absorber Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 56,592.64 million by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 21.89%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every plant produces ethylene, which speeds up the ripening, softening, and breakdown of fruits and vegetables, even in very little amounts. Many fruits and vegetable’s shelf life and quality could be improved during storage and distribution. Eliminating ethylene from the production environment can help extend the product's shelf life. In order to remove ethylene, the packaging includes a small sachet containing a good scavenger, such as potassium permanganate (KMnO4), zeolite, active carbon, pumice, or another acceptable scavenger. These minerals could be incorporated into packaging materials. Due to the sensitivity of most fruits and vegetables to ethylene gas, ethylene absorbers are primarily used in the cold storage and distribution of these foods.

Increasing Growth in Packaging Industry Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global ethylene absorber market size was valued at USD 9,529.24 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 56,592.64 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.89% during the forecast period (2023–2031).” The market for ethylene absorbers is dominated by the packaging business, where the majority of goods are shipped, kept, and dispersed. According to a UN study, nearly one-third of produce does not reach consumers due to quality loss during storage, transportation, and distribution. The food packaging industry is continually searching for methods to maintain the freshness and quality of packaged products. In addition, the packaging industry is adopting new techniques to improve and preserve food quality. Ethylene absorber products are utilized as a part of the packaging of perishable items such as fruits, vegetables, cut flowers, seeds, and crops. Air filtration and ethylene gas control help maintain the freshness of packaged goods. Both the packaging and supply chains are undergoing rapid development in developing nations.

Growing Demand from Flower Industry Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Numerous nations, including Australia, the Netherlands, Europe, and Thailand, export flowers worth millions of dollars. Storage and handling of flowers are crucially important. The quality of a flower is determined by its scent and appearance. Most flower varieties are sensitive to ethylene gas, which diminishes flower quality. With the expansion of the floriculture market, flower preservation products have expansion potential. Floral products have a shorter shelf life than fruits and vegetables. In addition, exposure to ethylene gas causes leaf yellowing, color loss, and petal deterioration, diminishing the overall value of cut flowers. Ethylene gas is the "death hormone" for flowers because it inhibits the growth and quality of floral products. Also, the development of ethylene removal products for flowers is limited. The ethylene absorber market may have an opportunity for expansion by developing flower products.

Regional Analysis

South America's ethylene absorber market share is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 21.89% during the forecast period. Various agroecological zones in South America produce a variety of agricultural goods. It has contributed to exports and fresh produce distribution while exhibiting significant growth in the agricultural market. Due to free trade agreements boosting agricultural export revenues, North America is the region's primary agricultural production destination. In addition, tropical fruit trade volume benefits from South America's favorable climate, which includes some fresh produce. The region's expanding agricultural market drives the substantial demand for fresh produce preservation. Since many fruits and vegetables, including apples, bananas, and kiwifruits, are shipped from South America to the majority of the world, the ethylene absorber market in the region is comparatively more developed than it is in most other regions.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 21.33% over the forecast period. Fruits and vegetables are in high demand in European nations, opening up various opportunities. The demand for imported exotic and tropical produce is rising in European nations. It increases the need for logistics conservation strategies like ethylene control technology to preserve the quality of fresh produce. This region has a market for ethylene absorber products because of the internal and external trade networks used to distribute fresh produce. It has a potential and lucrative customer base for ethylene absorbers in various European markets. The high consumption of packaged foods drives the demand for ethylene absorbers.

Key Highlights

Based on product, the global ethylene absorber market is divided into anti-ethylene bags, ethylene filters, ethylene sachets, ethylene sheets, ethylene pads, environmental control systems, and others. The environmental control system segment accounts for the largest market share and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 21.88% over the forecast period.

Based on chemicals, the global ethylene absorber market is bifurcated into potassium permanganate, sodium permanganate, alumina, clay, 1-MCP, zeolite, and others. The 1-MCP segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 23.36% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global ethylene absorber market is bifurcated into controlled atmosphere storage, ripening rooms, transportation/shipping, and residential. The transportation/shipping segment owns the highest market and is expected to project a CAGR of 19.33% over the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global ethylene absorber market is divided into fruits and vegetables, flowers, and crops and seeds. The fruits and vegetables segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 21.38% over the forecast period.

South America is the most significant global ethylene absorber market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 21.89% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key global ethylene absorber market players are GreenKeeper Iberia, Symphony Environmental Ltd, Bee Chems, Sercalia, SL, Lipmen CO., Ltd., BioXTEND Inc., SECCO INTERNATIONAL GROUP, Ethylene Control Inc., Bioconservacion, S.A., DeltaTrak, Dongguan Dingxing Industry Co., Ltd, Keep-It-Fresh, Sancopack, Isolcell S.p.A., Hazel Technologies, Inc, and AgroFresh Inc.

Market News

In January 2023, Greenkeeper Iberia participated in the free event 'Tech Stage' of Fruitlogistica (Hall 2.1 | B-43), held on February 9th. David Tanner, post-harvest technical-scientific advisor in New Zealand and collaborator with Zespri, delivered a technical presentation on the management of ethylene in kiwifruit and other fruit and vegetable crops at the event.

In January 2023, Fresh Inset and Janssen PMP decided to sign an evaluation and standstill agreement to test and develop Vidre+ on fresh produce and ornamental plants. Vidre+ is intended to preserve the texture, firmness, flavor, and appearance of fruits and vegetables during storage, transportation, and retail display by utilizing a delivery system that provides 1-MCP post-harvest freshness protection for fruits and vegetables in a sticker format.

Global Ethylene Absorber Market: Segmentation

By Product

Anti-Ethylene Bag

Ethylene Filter

Ethylene Sachet

Ethylene Sheet

Ethylene Pad

Environmental Control System

Others

By Chemical

Potassium Permanganate

Sodium Permanganate

Alumina

Clay

1-MCP

Zeolite

Others

By Applications

Controlled Environmental Systems

Ripening Rooms

Shipping/Transportation

Residential

By End-User

Fruits and Vegetables

Flowers

Seeds and Crops

By Regions

North America

Europe

The U.K.

The Middle East and Africa

South America

China

Asia-Pacific and Japan

