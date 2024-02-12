Lithotripsy Devices Market to Witness Strong Growth by 2031 Amid Rising Kidney Stone Prevalence

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithotripsy Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Lithotripsy Device Market is poised for growth, driven primarily by the increasing prevalence of kidney stones. Kidney stones have become a common health issue, with modern lifestyles, diminished fluid intake, and dietary factors contributing to their rise. Research articles on kidney stones have shown a global increase in cases.



Lithotripsy has emerged as the preferred treatment method for kidney stones, owing to its relative safety, affordability, shorter recovery time, and positive patient outcomes. Intracorporeal lithotripsy devices, in particular, are effective against all types of kidney stones, boasting high success rates for ureteral stones with minimal complications.



Market Dynamics



Changing lifestyle patterns, including decreased fluid and calcium intake, have contributed to the rising prevalence of kidney stones. Epidemiologic studies have also linked increased sodium and animal protein consumption to an elevated risk of kidney stones. Consequently, the global lithotripsy device market is expected to witness significant growth.



Key Market Segments



The global lithotripsy device market has been segmented based on type (intracorporeal and extracorporeal lithotripsy devices), modality (standalone and portable lithotripsy devices), and end-users (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics).



Key Regions



The global lithotripsy device market spans six major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China, China, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Europe is anticipated to lead the market, thanks to the presence of key industry players. The Asia-Pacific excluding China market is expected to follow closely, with North America also holding a significant market share. Together, Asia Pacific and Europe are projected to account for approximately 50% of the market share in the forecast period. MEA and Latin America are set to experience rapid growth due to increased healthcare spending.



Leading Players



Key players in the lithotripsy device market include Dornier MedTech, Allenger, STORZ Medical, Lumenis, ms Westfalia, MTS medical, Direx Group, Medispec Ltd., GEMSS Co., Ltd., Richard Wolf, EMS Electro Medical Systems, Walz Elektronik GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Beijing SODY Medical Equipment Co.,Ltd., Apex-MediTech, and more.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Lithotripsy Devices Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value and Volume, 2023

1.5. Analyst Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.6. Impact of Ukraine-Russia Conflict

2.7. Economic Overview

2.8. PESTLE Analysis



3. Production Output and Trade Statistics, 2018 - 2023

3.1. Global Lithotripsy Devices Production Output, by Region, Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units), 2018 - 2023

3.1.1. North America

3.1.2. Europe

3.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.1.4. Latin America

3.1.5. Middle East and Africa



4. Price Analysis, 2018 - 2023

4.1. Global Average Price Analysis by Product Type, 2018 - 2023

4.2. Prominent Factor Affecting Lithotripsy Devices Prices

4.3. Global Average Price Analysis by Region



5. Global Lithotripsy Devices Market Outlook, 2018 - 2031

5.1. Global Lithotripsy Devices Market Outlook, by Product Type, Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units), 2018 - 2031

5.1.1. Key Highlights

5.1.1.1. Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Device

5.1.1.2. Extracorporeal Lithotripsy Device

5.2. Global Lithotripsy Devices Market Outlook, by Modality, Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units), 2018 - 2031

5.2.1. Key Highlights

5.2.1.1. Standalone

5.2.1.2. Portable

5.3. Global Lithotripsy Devices Market Outlook, by End User, Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units), 2018 - 2031

5.3.1. Key Highlights

5.3.1.1. Hospitals

5.3.1.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.3.1.3. Specialty Clinics

5.4. Global Lithotripsy Devices Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units), 2018 - 2031



6. North America Lithotripsy Devices Market Outlook, 2018 - 2031



7. Europe Lithotripsy Devices Market Outlook, 2018 - 2031



8. Asia Pacific Lithotripsy Devices Market Outlook, 2018 - 2031



9. Latin America Lithotripsy Devices Market Outlook, 2018 - 2031



10. Middle East & Africa Lithotripsy Devices Market Outlook, 2018 - 2031



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. By End User vs by Modality Heatmap

11.2. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

11.3. Competitive Dashboard

11.4. Company Profiles

Siemens Healthineers AG

Richard Wolf GmbH

Dornier MedTech

Lumenis Ltd.

STORZ MEDICAL AG

Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd.

Direx Group

Medispec Ltd.

EDAP TMS S.A.

GEMSS Co., Ltd.

