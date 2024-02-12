Adhesion Promoter Market Set to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2028, Driven by Demand in Automotive, Construction, and Electronics Sectors

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adhesion Promoter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global adhesion promoter market size reached US$ 3.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach US$ 5.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.07% during 2023-2028.







The market is majorly driven by the escalating demand for stronger polymers, composites and paints, and coatings in construction activities. This can be attributed to considerable growth in the construction, hospitality, and commercial real estate industries across the globe. Additionally, the growing consumption of plastics in the automotive industry to foster fuel savings by downsizing the overall car weight is propelling the market.

Continual innovations in advanced composites and multilayer packaging are resulting in a higher product uptake across the plastic processing industry. Apart from this, the augmenting demand for semiconductors across the electrical and electronic industry is providing an impetus to the market growth.

Furthermore, the rapid product utilization in healthcare and dental care applications is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the key players. Some of the other actors contributing to the market include rapid industrialization, easy product availability across online and offline organized retail channels, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.



Key Market Segmentation



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global adhesion promoter market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on type, form, application and end use industry.



Breakup by Type:

Silane

Maleic Anhydride

Titanate and Zirconate

Chlorinated Polyolefins

Non-Chlorinated Polyolefins

Others

Breakup by Form:

Liquid Form

Spray Form

Breakup by Application:

Plastics and Composites

Paints and Coatings

Rubber

Adhesive

Metal Substrate

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive and Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Construction

Others

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema S.A., Borica Co. Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, Ems-Chemie Holding AG, Evonik Industries AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Nagase America LLC (Nagase & Co. Ltd.), Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company and Toyobo Co. Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How big is the global adhesion promoter market?

What is the expected growth rate of the global adhesion promoter market during 2023-2028?

What are the key factors driving the global adhesion promoter market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global adhesion promoter market?

What is the breakup of the global adhesion promoter market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the global adhesion promoter market based on the application?

What are the key regions in the global adhesion promoter market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global adhesion promoter market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qj9dom

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment