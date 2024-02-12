Cloudinary - Truly Anonymous and Private Cloud Servers for Your Decentralized Application and AI Machine Learning Application

Clark Ave, Lyons , Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudinary Server is a cost-effective and dedicated server that offers diverse services, such as web hosting, email hosting, and file storage. This platform enables anonymous payments through cryptocurrencies without the need for KYC via a telegram bot, ensuring privacy. Cloudinary is a cloud-based platform that empowers users with comprehensive control over their workloads while ensuring optimal security. In addition, it provides free technical support, making it a practical and convenient choice for businesses and individuals alike.



Cloudinary provides anonymous cloud servers

Are you looking for a decentralized infrastructure service that prioritizes your privacy and anonymity?

Cloudinary is a state-of-the-art platform that offers anonymous cloud server solutions for decentralized applications and AI machine learning applications. Our services are designed to provide you with a quick and effortless way to acquire the cloud infrastructure you need while ensuring high levels of privacy, security, and anonymity.

We store your data in truly anonymous and private cloud servers, ensuring that your information remains secure and inaccessible to unauthorized parties. Our platform also provides an added layer of security through end-to-end encryption, so you can rest assured that your data is safe from any prying eyes.

Our anonymous cloud servers service is available at a reasonable and competitive price, making it accessible to all. Additionally, our customer support team is available 24/7 to assist you with any queries or issues you may have.

Buy cloud infrastructure via Telegram bot

You can buy cloud infrastructure with a Cloudinary Telegram bot. This is a fast and easy way to get the computing resources you need. It’s simple to use and you can do it remotely. This means you don’t have to go anywhere to get what you need. This service is great for businesses that need computing power to get their work done. It helps them work more efficiently and get things done quickly.

With the Cloudinary Telegram bot, you have the convenience of not only ordering cloud servers but also managing them. All you need to do is initiate a conversation with the bot, and you’ll be able to buy and configure the right cloud server to suit your needs.

Buying Cloud Infrastructure with the Telegram bot provides a quick and efficient solution for businesses seeking computing resources. Its remote accessibility, security features, and seamless integration with Telegram make it a valuable tool for enhancing operational efficiency and privacy.

Access Bot: https://t.me/cloudinary_bot



CDY Token

Introducing the CDY token, the native governance token of Cloudinary. With CDY, users can actively participate in our ecosystem. Vote on governance proposals, benefit from exclusive features and become an integral part of the Cloudinary community.

The following outlines the benefits that are available to holders of $CDY tokens:

1. Product Access

If you are a $CDY holder, you can enjoy complete access to all of Open System’s products.

2. App Discounts

As a $CDY holder, you are entitled to receive discounts on all of Cloudinary’s services. This includes website hosting, email hosting, and file storage.

3. Earn Passive Income

$CDY holders have the opportunity to earn rewards through three different methods.

4. Partner Benefits

The $CDY token is a versatile cryptocurrency that can be used for various purposes. One of its main use cases is for staking at our partner’s liquidity pools, which allows users to earn rewards for providing liquidity to the platform.

About Cloudinary

