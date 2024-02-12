Fujifilm and Decentralized Pictures Announce the 2024 / 2025 Fujifilm Aspiring Filmmakers Award Series

LOS ANGELES and VALHALLA, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Electronic Imaging Division, and Decentralized Pictures (DCP) have launched the 2024 / 2025 Fujifilm Aspiring Filmmakers Award Series to enable and empower filmmakers to tell their stories by giving them the opportunity to win a digital camera, lens equipment, and resources to help bring their stories to life through the moving image. The 2024 / 2025 Fujifilm Aspiring Filmmakers Award Series of quarterly awards will be hosted on the DCP platform, where DCP’s community of film fans and enthusiasts will have the opportunity to vote to choose filmmakers who will be awarded FUJIFILM digital cameras with lens kit products, as well as production support and mentorship.

The award will be split into two phases. The first phase will consist of quarterly awards that run over the calendar year of 2024. The second phase will be launched in 2025.

Fujifilm Aspiring Filmmakers Award Series, Phase One (2024): U.S.-resident filmmakers will be invited to submit proposals on the DCP platform for three- to five-minute short films based on a creative prompt unique to each quarter in 2024. DCP community members will then be invited to rate the submissions using evaluation metrics such as story, aesthetics, character development, and more.

Three filmmakers will be selected at the end of each quarter in 2024 to receive a Fujifilm Aspiring Filmmakers Phase One Award, which will consist of a FUJIFILM digital camera and lens kit with an approximate retail value up to $2,500, provided by Fujifilm (total ARV of quarterly prizes is up to $7,500, $30,000 for entire program). Filmmakers who wish to take part are invited to make their first quarter qualifying short film submissions now. Entry and eligibility requirements and limitations apply. Quarterly deadlines, submission requirements, and complete program rules can be found on the DCP platform.

Fujifilm Aspiring Filmmakers Award Series, Phase Two (2025): In Spring 2025, the 12 Phase One Award projects will be entered into a second creative award on the DCP platform to be rated by the DCP community. The three top rated projects from these 12 total entries will be announced as finalists, from which Fujifilm will select one project to receive a further USD $5,000 cash award to bring the proposal to life using the FUJIFILM digital camera and lens equipment received in Phase One.

The 2025 Phase Two Award recipient, as well as other short films created using the FUJIFILM digital camera with lens kits provided to the quarterly 2024 winners of Phase One, will be eligible to be considered for promotional support of their short film creations from Fujifilm and DCP.

“Our commitment to supporting the journeys of emerging creatives is what makes this collaboration with Decentralized Pictures a great fit,” said Victor Ha, vice president, Electronic Imaging and Optical Device Divisions, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “Their community of passionate, engaged creatives aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing opportunities and experiences to those entering and progressing in the field.”

“Fujifilm is synonymous with iconic imagery,” said Michael Musante, the co-founder of DCP and the VP of Production at Francis Ford Coppola’s American Zoetrope. “We’re thrilled to launch this award series with a partner that shares our dedication to championing aspiring filmmakers, and excited to see which projects our community chooses to support on the DCP platform.”

For more information or to submit an entry, visit the submission portal on the DCP platform.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX® line of instant cameras and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, lenses, and content creation solutions, and the Graphic Communication Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography, and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm’s technologies.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to https://www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver “Value from Innovation” in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.9 trillion yen (21 billion USD at an exchange rate of 134 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

FUJIFILM is a registered trademark of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates.

About Decentralized Pictures:

Decentralized Pictures is a groundbreaking platform leveraging blockchain technology to connect filmmakers with financing and distribution opportunities. By embracing decentralized principles, the platform offers a transparent and inclusive environment for artists to showcase their work and secure essential funding, mentorship, and other crucial support for their projects and careers. DCP, which was founded by Roman Coppola, Mike Musante, and Leo Matchett, recently announced the winner of the second Andrews/Bernard Award, which is sponsored by Stephen Soderbergh, as well as that nearly $500,000 worth of support is available on their platform to support aspiring filmmakers.