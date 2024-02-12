RouteGenie Honored as Top Performer by SourceForge

Buffalo, NY, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant accolade that underscores its excellence and user approval in the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) software industry, RouteGenie has been recognized as a Top Performer by SourceForge, the world’s largest software review and comparison website. This prestigious award is a testament to RouteGenie's commitment to providing high-quality, innovative software solutions that meet and exceed the expectations of its users.

The SourceForge Top Performer award is given to exceptional products that have garnered significant praise from user reviews on the platform. RouteGenie stands out as a leading product in its category.

"We are thrilled to receive the SourceForge Top Performer Award third quarter in a row," said Yurii Martynov, Marketing Director, at RouteGenie. "This recognition is especially meaningful as it is based on the feedback from our users. It validates our efforts to deliver a product that not only meets but exceeds the needs of NEMT providers. We are proud to be acknowledged in this way and remain committed to continuous improvement and innovation."

With this award, RouteGenie has been granted the express permission to use the SourceForge Top Performer Award badge, a mark of quality and excellence that will help distinguish RouteGenie in a crowded marketplace. The badge is a visual representation of the software's reliability, user satisfaction, and superior performance in the NEMT sector.

The recognition by SourceForge as a Top Performer highlights RouteGenie's position as a leader in the development of NEMT software solutions. It reflects the company's dedication to creating technology that enhances operational efficiencies, improves service quality, and ultimately contributes to better healthcare accessibility.

RouteGenie's achievement is a clear indication of its success and popularity among its users, and the company looks forward to continuing to serve the NEMT community with its award-winning software.



About RouteGenie:

RouteGenie is a leading provider of software solutions for Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) services, offering innovative, efficient, and user-friendly tools to help NEMT providers improve their operations and service quality. Recognized as a Top Performer by SourceForge, RouteGenie continues to set industry standards for excellence.

Media contact: Yurii at yurii@routegenie.com.