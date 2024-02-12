Global Invisible Orthodontics Market Size Is Surpassing USD 41.3 Billion by 2033, Growing at Projected 21.7% CAGR

Newark, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 5.8 billion invisible orthodontics market will reach USD 41.3 billion by 2033. Invisible orthodontics uses a transparent dental appliance called the invisible orthodontics to straighten mismatched teeth and correct overbite. Adults and adolescents prefer to close the spaces between their teeth and straighten them. Global demand for orthodontic treatment has increased due to people's growing desire for aesthetic appearance. Thus, the market for invisible orthodontics is developing due to the increasing occurrence of malocclusion. The invisible orthodontics market offers goods and services like ceramic braces, lingual braces, transparent retainers, and clear aligners to treat minor dental issues such as crowded teeth, excessive spacing, and malocclusion. Due to the intended outcome and aesthetic appeal of these treatment options and the growing awareness of cosmetic dentistry, the demand for invisible orthodontics has increased significantly.



Key Insights on Invisible Orthodontics Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



The North American market for invisible orthodontics is expanding owing to the growing use of 3D printing technology and cosmetic dentistry operations. The global need for orthodontics is expanding due to the increased prevalence of oral disorders. In June 2021, 85% of Americans expressed extreme anxiety about their dental health, according to the American Dental Association.



The clear aligners segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 2.55 billion.



The teens segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 3.30 billion.



The stand-alone practices segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.97 billion.



The orthodontists segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 3.07 billion.



Report Scope and Segmentation -



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 21.7% 2033 Value Projection USD 41.3 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 5.8 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered by Product, Age, End-User Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Meat Snacks Market Growth Drivers Increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry

Market Dynamics:



Driver: Rising prevalence of orthodontic problems



Due to growing concerns about appearance and the growing need for minimally invasive surgical treatments, teens and adults are expected to require more orthodontic treatment over the projected years, driving the market for invisible orthodontics. The Global Burden of Disease Study 2018 by the World Health Organisation indicates that over half of the world's population suffers from oral problems. In addition, developments in dentistry and the application of CAD/CAM technology to orthodontic customisation are helping market participants personalise their solutions, which in turn is enhancing patient satisfaction and the adoption of invisible orthodontics.



Restraint: Related side effects



Several patients who do not follow the clear instructions of the dentists may face several side effects, such as pain in the teeth, crooked teeth, wrong alignment, etc. Apart from this, in several cases, some negligence from the dentist can also cause side effects to the patient, hampering the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the invisible orthodontics market are:



● Align Technology, Inc.

● Dentsply Sirona Inc.

● Institut Straumann AG

● Ormco Corp.

● Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG

● 3M Company

● Avinent Group

● Henry Schein Inc.

● G&H Orthodontics

● LingualSystems GmBH



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product:



● Lingual Braces

● Ceramic Braces

● Clear Aligners



By Age:



● Adults

● Teens



By End-User:



● Stand Alone Practices

● Hospitals

● Group Practices

● Others



By Dentist Type:



● Orthodontists

● General Dentists



About the report:



The global invisible orthodontics market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



