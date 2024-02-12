Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. reports second quarter results

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE American: ESP) announces results for the first six months of fiscal year 2024.

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, October 1 to December 31, 2023, were $10,302,541 compared with last year's second quarter net sales of $8,804,109. Net income for the quarter was $1,795,370, $0.72 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $1,146,042, $0.47 per diluted share for the same quarter last year.

For the first six months of fiscal year 2024, July 1 to December 31, 2023, net sales were approximately $18.9 million, compared with $17.4 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2023. Net income for the period was $2,889,914, $1.16 per diluted share, compared with net income of $1,914,308, $0.78 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

The backlog for the Company was approximately $84.8 million at December 31, 2023, compared with last year's backlog of $78.3 million at December 31, 2022. New orders in the first six months of fiscal year 2024 were approximately $20.1 million, compared with new orders in the first six months of fiscal year 2023 of approximately $19 million.

Mr. David O’Neil, President and CEO, commented,

The financial results for this quarter are exceptional. The team has done an outstanding job. In addition to an overall improvement in operational efficiency, the increase in quarterly sales was augmented with two one-time shipments that were significant contributors to the quarter’s results, boosting the bottom line above normal operating margins. The results of this quarter position us well for another solid year. We continue to believe that a portfolio balanced between new design, follow-on production orders and build to print contracts is a positive strategy for bottom-line growth in ensuing years. Our backlog remains strong as we continue to look for new opportunities to grow our business.

Espey's primary business is the development, design, and production of specialized military and industrial power supplies/transformers.

This press release may contain certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The matters covered by these statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.