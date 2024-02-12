Sana Biotechnology Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SEATTLE, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: SANA), a company focused on changing the possible for patients through engineered cells, today announced that it has closed its underwritten upsized public offering of 21,772,728 shares of its common stock, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase 4,500,000 additional shares of its common stock, at a price to the public of $5.50 per share and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase 12,727,272 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $5.4999 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price of each share of common stock less the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant. All of the shares and pre-funded warrants were sold by Sana. The gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $189.75 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.



Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and BofA Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, previously filed with and declared effective by the SEC. Sana has filed with the SEC the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering. These documents can be accessed for free through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, at 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, South San Francisco, and Rochester.

Investor Relations & Media:

Nicole Keith

investor.relations@sana.com