Farmer Brothers to Participate in 36th Annual ROTH Conference and Upcoming Industry Tradeshows

NORTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ: FARM) announced today the company will participate in an upcoming investor conference along with several industry tradeshows through May 2024.



ROTH 36th Capital Conference March 17 - 19

Farmer Brothers President and Chief Executive Officer John Moore and Interim Chief Financial Officer Brad Bollner will host one-on-one meetings with investors during the 36th annual ROTH Capital Conference at the Ritz Carlton in Laguna Niguel, California. Conference attendees are encouraged to request a meeting through ROTH’s online conference platform or by contacting their ROTH representative.

All presentations and supplemental materials will be available under the Investor Relations section of the company’s website prior to the event.

The company will also participate in a number of industry tradeshows in the coming months, including:



Bar and Restaurant Expo March 19 - 20

The company will be an exhibitor at this year’s Bar and Restaurant Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center March 19 - 20. Interested parties can stop by Booth 1264 to sample its coffee products and enjoy signature mocktails and cocktails by SHOTT, real fruit flavored syrups delivered exclusively by Farmer Brothers.

The NAMA Show May 7 - 9

Farmer Brothers will be on hand at the NAMA Show 2024 in Dallas May 7 - 9. Attendees can meet with company representatives to learn more about its products and services, including its Revive equipment sales and services, Boyd’s coffee and SHOTT flavorings at Booth 312.

National Restaurant Association Show May 18 - 21

The company will exhibit at the annual National Restaurant Association Show May 18 - 21 in Chicago. Attendees can stop by Booth 4280 to meet with company representatives and learn more about its products, including Boyd’s premium coffee and Farmer Brothers tea and lemonade.

Tradeshow attendees interested in setting up a specific meeting time with Farmer Brothers representatives can email marketing@farmerbros.com.

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Brothers is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably produced coffee, as well as tea, cappuccino mixes, spices and baking/biscuit mixes.

Farmer Brothers delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to a wide variety of U.S.-based customers, ranging from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers, such as restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products and foodservice distributors. The company’s primary brands include Farmer Brothers, Boyd’s, Cain’s, China Mist and West Coast Coffee.

Investor Relations Contact

Ellipsis

Investor.relations@farmerbros.com

646-776-0886

Media contact

Brandi Wessel

Director of Communications

405-885-5176

bwessel@farmerbros.com