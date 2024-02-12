Sammons Industrial Names New Leaders to Executive Team

Dallas, TX, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sammons Industrial is proud to announce the appointment of Mark Piccirillo, Amanda Coley, and Heather Meiner to the executive leadership team.

Mark Piccirillo will serve as Chief Financial Officer. A proven strategic leader, with more than 25 years of experience, Mark has held roles with responsibilities in the US and abroad that included mergers & acquisitions, P&L ownership, growth initiatives, and profitability improvements. Mark has a proven record in leading complex finance organizations across multiple industries and driving change. He most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer for Briggs Industrial Solutions.

Amanda Coley will serve as Vice President, Human Resources. A passionate leader, with more than 15 years of experience, Amanda thrives on creating best in class work environments and aligning Human Resources strategies with overall business goals. Amanda joined Sammons in 2014, serving in different roles in Human Resources at Briggs Industrial Solutions until ultimately taking on the role of VP of Human Resources and Training.

Heather Meiner will serve as Vice President, Marketing & Technology. Heather joined Sammons in 2018, most recently serving as the Vice President of Marketing & Technology for the Briggs Industrial Solutions business. With more than 25 years of B-to-C and B-to-B experience, Heather’s extensive work spans small and large organizations both in the U.S. and across international locations. She thrives on implementing creative solutions to help support business goals.

“I am excited to have Mark, Amanda and Heather join me at Sammons Industrial as we continue to drive a strategic vision to best support our growing industrial sector. Their leadership in the Briggs business provides unmatched experience in supporting our customers, businesses, and team members, while maintaining a solid company culture.” said Sammons Industrial CEO Dan Lister.

--

About Sammons Industrial:

Sammons Industrial, a Sammons Enterprises-owned company, is the parent company of the Enterprises’ industrial investments and operating companies. This includes a group of global materials handling companies under the trade names Briggs Industrial Solutions in the US, and Briggs Equipment in Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Republic of Ireland. In addition, Sammons Industrial owns SitePro Rentals, a general equipment rental business in the US, Sammons Warehouse Solutions, a warehouse automation, installation, and design company, and has investments in other industrial ventures in the hydrogen fuels.

