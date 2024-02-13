Nasdaq Expands Bank and Broker-Dealer Risk Platform into Asia

Nasdaq Risk Platform secures first customer in Thailand, serving as an anchor client in Asia

Significantly enhances Kiatnakin Phatra Securities’ real-time risk capability, providing a competitive advantage

Reflects Nasdaq’s pivotal role supporting modernization of Thailand’s financial services ecosystem

NEW YORK and BANGKOK, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced it has secured the first client to adopt its Risk Platform in Asia having signed a multi-year agreement with Kiatnakin Phatra Securities (KKPS), the largest institutional broker in Thailand. The deal provides a launchpad to offer the product to banks and broker-dealers across the region, building on the experience and capabilities developed serving clients across major markets in the U.S. and Europe.

The Nasdaq Risk Platform is widely used by financial institutions globally, providing a live view of risk across proprietary and client trading portfolios with detailed analytics to support real-time decision-making. As market volumes and participation grows, it will be increasingly important to adopt more sophisticated risk management practices and tools.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand has a clear strategy to enhance its market infrastructure, incorporating industry best practice and state-of-the-art technologies. Last year it launched a new exchange trading system, alongside market data distribution and market surveillance systems, based on Nasdaq technology. Today’s announcement also expands Nasdaq’s partnership with KKPS, with the company already using Nasdaq Trade Surveillance technology to further enhance trust and transparency in the market.

“Nasdaq is playing a pivotal role at the heart of Thailand’s market modernization story, supporting the development of a deep and sophisticated ecosystem of capital market participants,” said Magnus Haglind, SVP and Head of Marketplace Technology at Nasdaq. “Institutional grade technology is a critical enabler of well-functioning markets, which ultimately help drive inclusive growth and prosperity across the wider economy. A key component of that is having a risk platform capable of navigating increasingly complex markets, which also serves as a great competitive advantage, unlocking overnight liquidity, improving capital efficiency, and protecting underlying clients.”

As a cloud-based service KKPS will benefit from a rapid onboarding process. The SaaS solution is fully managed by Nasdaq, which will allow KKPS to focus on executing its core strategy.

Dr. Thananun Siwamogsatham, Head of Risk Management at KKPS, added: “We are excited to elevate our partnership with Nasdaq to enhance KKPS’ risk platform. Together, we aim to set a new standard for precision, insight, and adaptability in real-time risk monitoring and control. This collaboration highlights our dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation in risk management, and we look forward to leveraging the strengths of both entities to create value for our clients and stakeholders.”

The platform also has the ability to scale quickly during times of significant market volatility, when live stress testing and risk management capability is essential. New functionality and capabilities are delivered to all clients every three weeks, which enables business development cycles that are much more agile compared to traditional on-premises software installations.

