Firefighting Aircraft Market to Garner $16.2 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Firefighting Aircraft Market by Aircraft Type (Fixed-Wing and Rotorcraft), Tank Capacity (Less Than 10,000 Liters, 10,000 to 30,000 Liters, and More Than 30,000 Liters), Maximum Takeoff Weight (Less Than 8,000 Kg, 8,000 to 30,000 Kg, and More Than 30,000 Kg), and Range (Less Than 1,000 Km, 1,000 To 3,000 Km, and More Than 3,000 Km): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032”.

According to the report, the global firefighting aircraft industry size generated $9.0 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $16.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032.

(We are providing firefighting aircraft industry report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and Russia-Ukraine War Impact Analysis)

Prime Determinants of Growth

The growth of the global firefighting aircraft market is driven by factors such as rise in the frequency and severity of wildfires, increase in government investment and funding, environmental awareness, and climate change. However, high acquisition and operational costs, and limited availability of specialized aircraft hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, technological advancements in aerial firefighting systems, coupled with R&D of sustainable fire retardants are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the firefighting aircraft market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $9.0 Billion Market Size In 2032 $16.2 Billion CAGR 6.3 % No. Of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Aircraft Type, Tank Capacity, Maximum Takeoff Weight, Range, And Region. Drivers Rise In the Frequency and Severity of Wildfire



Increase In Government Investment and Funding



Environmental Awareness and Climate Change Impact Opportunities Technological Advancements in Aerial Firefighting System



R&D Of Sustainable Fire Retardants Restraints High Acquisition and Operational Costs



Limited Availability of Specialized Aircraft

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War Scenario

On February 24, 2022 , Russia invaded Ukraine, leading to the Russo-Ukrainian war that began in 2014. The geopolitical conflicts arisen have created global economic uncertainties. In times of economic unpredictability, government budgets may be affected, potentially influencing the allocation of funds for firefighting endeavors. This, in turn, could impact the procurement and upkeep of firefighting aircraft.

, Russia invaded Ukraine, leading to the Russo-Ukrainian war that began in 2014. The geopolitical conflicts arisen have created global economic uncertainties. In times of economic unpredictability, government budgets may be affected, potentially influencing the allocation of funds for firefighting endeavors. This, in turn, could impact the procurement and upkeep of firefighting aircraft. Moreover, the firefighting aircraft industry has been adversely affected by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, mainly because of supply chain disruptions involving essential raw materials. The supply chain of Russia, a significant manufacturer of titanium, a substance that is frequently used in the aerospace industry due to its strength and low weight, especially in widebody aircraft, has been impacted. It has been difficult for the big aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing and Airbus SE, to get a steady supply of titanium.

The fixed-wing segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of aircraft type, the fixed-wing segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global firefighting aircraft market revenue , and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as there is rise in the utilization of fixed-wing firefighting aircraft due to its benefits such as high speed, efficiency, and large capacity. However, the rotorcraft segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to their unique capabilities such as adaptability to diverse situations, and quicker response time in firefighting missions.

Recent Developments in the Firefighting Aircraft Sector

Lockheed Martin, in August 2021 , secured a contract from United Rotorcraft for five S-70 Black Hawk helicopters, dedicated to supporting aerial firefighting operations during wildland fires.

, secured a contract from United Rotorcraft for five S-70 Black Hawk helicopters, dedicated to supporting aerial firefighting operations during wildland fires. Kaman Corporation, in October 2022 , received a purchase agreement from North American Helicopter for a K-MAX medium-to-heavy lift helicopter.

, received a purchase agreement from North American Helicopter for a K-MAX medium-to-heavy lift helicopter. Kaman Corporation announced its intention, in May 2022 , to acquire Parker-Hannifin Corporation's Aircraft Wheel & Brake division for $440 million.

, to acquire Parker-Hannifin Corporation's Aircraft Wheel & Brake division for $440 million. Coulson Aviation, in August 2023 , was selected for an indefinite delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, involving C-130H Hercules and Boeing 737 Fireliner aircraft, providing maintenance support.

, was selected for an indefinite delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, involving C-130H Hercules and Boeing 737 Fireliner aircraft, providing maintenance support. Coulson Aviation secured a $16 million firefighting contract in November 2023 , extending support for Southern California's Quick Reaction Force throughout 2024, with potential extension into 2025.

, extending support for Southern California's Quick Reaction Force throughout 2024, with potential extension into 2025. In the same month, Coulson Aviation secured a three-year firefighting contract with Corporación Nacional Forestal (CONAF) of Chile, deploying a C-130H Hercules Large AirTanker and a Citation 550 air attack lead plane.

In July 2022, Coulson Aviation introduced its latest aerial firefighting tanker, converted from a Boeing 737.

The less than 10,000 liters segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of tank capacity, the less than 10,000 liters segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global firefighting aircraft market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is a rise in the adoption of aircraft with smaller capacities to access narrow or confined spaces, such as canyons, urban areas, or regions with dense vegetation. Moreover, the more than 30,000 liters segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in the development of high tank capacity aircraft to perform high-volume drops, creating substantial firebreaks and containment lines.

The less than 8,000 kg segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

On the basis of maximum takeoff weight, the less than 8,000 kg segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifth of the global firefighting aircraft market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is an increase in the use of firefighting aircraft for various mission profiles beyond firefighting, such as search and rescue, medical evacuation. Moreover, the more than 30,000 kg segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to an increase in launch of high payload capacity firefighting aircraft for addressing wildfires that span large geographic regions.

The 1,000 to 3,000 km segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

On the basis of range, the 1,000 to 3,000 km segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global firefighting aircraft market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is a rise in demand for regional firefighting aircraft with 1,000 to 3,000 km range to reach and address multiple wildfire incidents. Moreover, the More than 3,000 km segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to surge in the popularity of aircraft with higher range that are suitable for national and international deployments. This capability enables firefighting agencies to respond to wildfires in different countries or regions with significant distances between them.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting more than two-fifths of the firefighting aircraft market revenue, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as there is increased demand for firefighting aircraft due to rise in the frequency and intensity of wildfires. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to surge in the initiatives, funding, and support for firefighting agencies.

Leading Market Players: -

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Airbus SE

Kaman Corporation

Coulson Group

Viking Air Ltd.

Saab AB

ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.

Conair Aerial Firefighting

Textron Inc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global firefighting aircraft market. These players have adopted various strategies such as contracts, agreements, partnerships, expansion, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

