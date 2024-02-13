KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 5 February 2024 and 9 February 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 05-02-2024 92 000 € 5 441 331 € 59.14 € 58.84 € 59.92 06-02-2024 95 000 € 5 572 462 € 58.66 € 58.32 € 59.44 07-02-2024 110 000 € 6 275 654 € 57.05 € 56.05 € 58.42 08-02-2024 100 000 € 5 972 270 € 59.72 € 57.02 € 60.78 09-02-2024 50 309 € 3 029 578 € 60.22 € 59.60 € 60.68

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 11 366 378 on 9 February 2024, for a total consideration of € 649 999 931.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

