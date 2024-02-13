Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Johdon liiketoimet – Seppälä
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj JOHDON LIIKETOIMET 13.2.2024 klo 9.30
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj:n hallituksen jäsen Samuli Seppälä on tehnyt markkinoiden väärinkäyttöasetuksen (MAR) 19. artiklan edellyttämän ilmoituksen liiketoimesta Verkkokauppa.com Oyj:n rahoitusvälineellä. Tarkemmat tiedot liiketoimesta ovat alla.
Ilmoitusvelvollinen
Nimi: Seppälä, Samuli
Asema: Hallituksen jäsen
____________________________________________
Liikkeeseenlaskija: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75
Ilmoituksen luonne: ENSIMMÄINEN ILMOITUS
Viitenumero: 52126/4/4
____________________________________________
Liiketoimen päivämäärä: 2024-02-12
Kauppapaikka: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrumenttityyppi: OSAKE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Liiketoimen luonne: LUOVUTUS
Liiketoimien yksityiskohtaiset tiedot
(1): Volyymi: 1 900 000 Yksikköhinta: 2,33 EUR
Liiketoimien yhdistetyt tiedot (1):
Volyymi: 1 900 000 Keskihinta: 2,33 EUR
Lisätietoja:
Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
sähköposti marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com
puh. 040 671 2999
Verkkokauppa.com (Nasdaq Helsinki: VERK) is Finland's leading online store, offering a wide range of products from home technology to leisure as well as business needs. Operating since 1992, the company is one of the oldest online retailers in the world, combining its online store and brick-and-mortar stores for an omnichannel customer experience. Verkkokauppa.com's four megastores are located in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio and Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. To provide a superior customer experience, the company delivers products as fast as an hour to your door around the clock, utilizing automation and robotics. Verkkokauppa.com employs around 700 people. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange, and it has more than 21,000 shareholders.