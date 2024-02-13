Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Johdon liiketoimet – Seppälä

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj JOHDON LIIKETOIMET 13.2.2024 klo 9.30

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj:n hallituksen jäsen Samuli Seppälä on tehnyt markkinoiden väärinkäyttöasetuksen (MAR) 19. artiklan edellyttämän ilmoituksen liiketoimesta Verkkokauppa.com Oyj:n rahoitusvälineellä. Tarkemmat tiedot liiketoimesta ovat alla.

Ilmoitusvelvollinen

Nimi: Seppälä, Samuli

Asema: Hallituksen jäsen

____________________________________________

Liikkeeseenlaskija: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Ilmoituksen luonne: ENSIMMÄINEN ILMOITUS

Viitenumero: 52126/4/4

____________________________________________

Liiketoimen päivämäärä: 2024-02-12

Kauppapaikka: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)

Instrumenttityyppi: OSAKE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Liiketoimen luonne: LUOVUTUS

Liiketoimien yksityiskohtaiset tiedot

(1): Volyymi: 1 900 000 Yksikköhinta: 2,33 EUR

Liiketoimien yhdistetyt tiedot (1):

Volyymi: 1 900 000 Keskihinta: 2,33 EUR

Lisätietoja:

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

sähköposti marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

puh. 040 671 2999

Verkkokauppa.com (Nasdaq Helsinki: VERK) is Finland's leading online store, offering a wide range of products from home technology to leisure as well as business needs. Operating since 1992, the company is one of the oldest online retailers in the world, combining its online store and brick-and-mortar stores for an omnichannel customer experience. Verkkokauppa.com's four megastores are located in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio and Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. To provide a superior customer experience, the company delivers products as fast as an hour to your door around the clock, utilizing automation and robotics. Verkkokauppa.com employs around 700 people. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange, and it has more than 21,000 shareholders.