Global Packaged Milkshakes Market Size To Worth USD 556.4 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 5.9%

New York, United States, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Packaged Milkshakes Market Size is to Grow from USD 313.4 Million in 2023 to USD 556.4 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the projected period.





A milkshake is a refreshing drink that is prepared using milk, ice cream, and various sweeteners, such as fruit syrup, butterscotch, caramel sauce, or chocolate syrup, to create a thick, sweet, and chilled drink. With the packaged milkshakes, consumers can enjoy the traditional milkshake experience without having to do any preparations, making them a convenient and ready-to-drink choice. The market for packaged milkshakes is primarily driven by consumers' shifting dietary and lifestyle preferences. As consumers become more health-conscious, they are searching for easy and healthful ways to meet their nutritional needs. For those who are constantly on the go and want a quick and simple way to acquire their necessary daily dose of vital nutrients, packaged milkshakes are an excellent option. The overall expense of manufacturing packaged milkshakes can be impacted by variations in the price of basic ingredients such as milk, flavorings, and additives, which could have an effect on profit margins. Milkshakes have been replaced with nutritious smoothies made with yogurt, plant-based milk, fresh or frozen fruits, and vegetables. These beverages are frequently marketed as having a lot of nutrients and being high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts From the Report on the " Global Packaged Milkshakes Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Flavor (Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Other Flavors), By Packaging Material (Glass, Paper, Plastic, Tin), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The chocolate segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global packaged milkshakes market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the flavor, the global packaged milkshakes market is divided into vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and other flavors. Among these, the chocolate segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global packaged milkshakes market during the projected timeframe. Chocolate is a widely loved, classic, and popular flavor among consumers in the packaged milkshake industry. Modern innovations like healthier versions of chocolate milkshakes, consisting of ingredients like reduced sugar & milk alternatives were propelling the market growth for packaged milkshakes.

The glass segment is anticipated to grow at fastest pace in the global packaged milkshakes market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the packaging material, the global packaged milkshake market is divided into glass, paper, plastic, and tin. Among these, the glass segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global packaged milkshakes market during the projected timeframe. Glass is an inert material that doesn’t react with food, and hence milkshakes stay safe and healthy for a long period. However, glass bottles were easy to carry and handle as compared to metal. In addition, glass packaging is cheaper as compared to metal packaging.

The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is predicted to grow at highest pace in the global packaged milkshakes market during the estimated period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global packaged milkshakes market is divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. Among these, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the packaged milkshakes market during the estimated period. Consumers like shopping at supermarkets and hypermarkets because they are convenient and have a wide range of affordable products. The use of in-store advertising and promotions by manufacturers and retailers has made these stores even more popular.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global packaged milkshakes market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global packaged milkshakes market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region poses a huge variety of flavors which ultimately propelled the milkshake industry in this region. The introduction of private-label options and the establishment of franchise stores by global milkshake brands in major cities of the Indian market helped to increase the market size for the Asia Pacific region. A major market in the Asia Pacific region, Japan is also anticipated to grow significantly throughout the projected time frame due to the rise in demand for a variety of flavors and the existence of well-known a network of restaurants like McDonald's.

Middle East and Africa are predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global packaged milkshakes market during the projected timeframe. The region's market has grown because of the combination of a hot and humid atmosphere and producers' innovative start of different milkshake flavors.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Packaged Milkshakes Market include Nestle SA, General Mills, Inc., Dean Foods, The Hershey Company, Danone, GCMMF, CavinKare, Mother Dairy Fruits & Vegetables, FrieslandCampina, Muller UK & Ireland, Amul (The Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.), Britannia Industries Limited, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Keystone Foods LLC, Others

Recent Developments

In March 2023, The FMCG integration CavinKare announced that it would be increasing its value-added dairy products with the introduction of the Cavin's Yoghurt line. This new product line consists of two different products: Yoghurt Shake and Fruit Yoghurt, both of which come in strawberry and mango flavors.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Packaged Milkshakes Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Packaged Milkshakes Market, By Flavor

Vanilla

Chocolate

Strawberry

Other Flavors

Global Packaged Milkshakes Market, By Packaging Material

Glass

Paper

Plastic

Tin

Global Packaged Milkshakes Market, By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

Global Packaged Milkshakes Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



