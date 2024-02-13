Next-Generation Sequencing: 2024 Report Highlights Clinical Applications and Global Market Forecasts

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Generation Sequencing: Emerging Clinical Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Since NGS platforms can sequence an entire genomic region or even an entire genome, a single test can examine hundreds or thousands of clinically important genetic variations. This means that one test can replace multiple conventional single-gene tests, providing an advantage in price and in the amount of precious sample needed for the test itself.
NGS is often more accurate and reliable than existing diagnostics. This can result in better clinical outcomes. For example, NGS can increase the pregnancy success rates in in vitro fertilization applications. Also, in rare genetic diseases, NGS can increase the success rates for determining a molecular diagnosis.
The NGS platform enables companies to expand the menu of disorders/diseases over time after initial launch of a test. This strategy has been employed in reproductive health applications, for example, launching a test to initially screen for aneuploidies, and then later expanding the test to include screening for additional genetic variants. These features of NGS platforms provide a solid basis for the use of this technology in the clinic.
The scope of the report includes clinical NGS technologies, applications, industries, initiatives, patents, and companies. The markets for NGS-based diagnostics are given for the years 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2028. This report reviews the main sequencing technologies and explains why genetic variation is important in clinical testing. It then discusses some of the significant research initiatives that impact clinical NGS applications. Liquid biopsy formats are discussed. The main market driving forces are also discussed.
The report examines the markets by test complexity, clinical indication and test purpose. Test complexity refers to the plex level (i.e., the number of genetic markers that can be analyzed within a sample) and coverage (e.g., the extent to which the genome is covered) of the test. Examining the market by test complexity provides valuable insight into which products (e.g., sample preparation, NGS instrument, informatics, etc.) will be in demand in the future.
The report provides market data and forecasts for NGS diagnostics by specific applications, including those for oncology, cardiovascular diseases, clinical microbiology/infectious diseases, Mendelian disorders, metabolic/immune disorders, neurological disorders, reproductive health, and transplant medicine.
Industry sectors analyzed include DNA sequencing instruments; long-read sequencing; sequencing informatics; target enrichment; CTC capture and detection; liquid biopsy; cancer screening/early detection; direct-to-consumer testing; and noninvasive prenatal testing. More than 100 companies in the clinical NGS industry are profiled in this report.
The Report Includes
- 41 data tables and 237 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for emerging clinical applications of next-generation sequencing
- Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2028, including projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by disease indication, test complexity, test purpose, application and geographic region
- Discussion of market opportunities for clinical NGS products, clinical applications, industry structure, regulatory scenarios and use of NGS-based diagnostics and technologies
- Coverage of genome mapping programs, technological advances and innovations in NGS platforms, and the Ion Torrent Genexus System from Thermo Fisher Scientific and the Magnis NGS Prep System lfrom Agilent Technologies Inc
- Description of NGS-oriented tests such as non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT), and a discussion of their advantages
- Market share analysis of the key companies and a look at their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and other key market strategies, plus a patent analysis
- Profiles of the leading players, including Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies Inc., and BGI Genomics
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|492
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$21.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$52.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview
- Liquid and Tissue Biopsy
- Clinical NGS Market
- Growth Drivers of Clinical NGS
- Key Trends
- Industry
Chapter 4 Technology Background
- Importance of DNA
- Genetic Variation and Analysis
- Genetic Analysis Technologies
- Sequencing in Clinical Applications
- Sequencing Technologies
- History of DNA Sequencing
- Sanger Sequencing Technology
- NGS Platforms
- Short-Read Platforms
- Long-Read Platforms
- Informatics Technologies
- Base Calling
- Mapping to a Reference Sequence
- Variant Analysis
- Artificial Intelligence Technologies
- Clinical Sequencing Technology Challenges
Chapter 5 Clinical NGS Initiatives and Emerging Technologies
- R&D Initiatives and Programs
- 1+ Million Genomes
- Access to Treatment and Testing (ACTT)
- Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition (ACGP)
- Africa Pathogen Genomics Initiative
- Blood Profiling Atlas
- Cancer-ID
- Cancer Moon Shots Program
- China Precision Medicine Initiative
- ClinGen
- CTC Trap Consortium
- diaRNAgnosis Project
- Early Cancer Detection Consortium
- EpiFemCare
- France Genomic Medicine Plan
- Friends of Cancer Research Project
- Genomic Medicine Sweden
- HCA-Organoid
- Human Cell Atlas
- Human Immunomics Initiative
- Immunomonitor Consortium
- Integration of Imaging and Fluid-Based Tumor Monitoring in Cancer Therapy Program
- Intervene
- Liquid Biopsies and Imaging for Improved Cancer Care
- Liquid Biopsy-Based Malignant Tumor Early Screening Technology Research and Development Project
- Liver Cancer Early Screening Comprehensive Prevention and Control Project
- Lung Cancer Genomic Screening Project for Individualized Medicine in Asia
- Million Veteran Program
- Medical Genome Initiative
- MedSeq
- Precision Medicine Initiative
- Prompt
- QuIP Project
- SPHERES
- Target ALS Diagnosis Initiative
- TopMed
- Treehouse Childhood Cancer Initiative
- Very Rare Cancer Consortium
- Worldwide Innovative Networking (WIN) Consortium
- Single-Cell Research
- Cambridge Single-Cell Analysis Core Facility
- Harvard Medical School Single-Cell Core
- Mayo Medical Genome Facility
- National Center for Single-Cell Biology
- Next-Generation Single-Cell Analysis Program
- Single-Cell Analysis Core
- UC San Francisco Single-Cell Analysis Center
- The Wistar Institute of Anatomy and Biology
- Population Sequencing Projects
Chapter 6 Clinical NGS Applications
Chapter 7 Clinical NGS Industry
Chapter 8 ESG Development
Chapter 9 Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances
Chapter 10 Clinical NGS Markets
Chapter 11 Patent Review
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bgi Genomics Co. Ltd
- Illumina Inc.
- Qiagen
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Accuragen Holdings
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Alcen
- Ambry Genetics
- Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd.
- Angle Plc
- Apostle Sciences
- Arcedi Biotech Aps
- Armonica Technologies Inc.
- Arup Laboratories
- Asuragen Inc.
- Baylor Genetics
- Becton, Dickinson And Co.
- Berry Genomics Beijing
- Biocaptiva Ltd.
- Biocept Inc.
- Biodesix
- Biofluidica
- Biolidics Ltd
- Biological Dynamics
- Biomodal
- Bionano Genomics
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Bio-Techne
- C2I Genomics
- Capio Biosciences
- Caredx Inc.
- Caris Life Science
- Cegat Gmbh
- Cell Microsystems
- Centrillion Genomics Technologies
- Claret Bioscience
- Clear Note Health
- Clinical Genomics Technologies
- Cyclomics
- Cygnus Biosciences Co. Ltd.
- Danaher
- Dante Labs
- Datar Cancer Genetics Ltd.
- Delfi Diagnostics
- Diacarta
- Diagnologix Llc
- Diagnomics Inc.
- Diamir Bio
- Dnalytics
- Dnanexus Inc.
- Earlydiagnostics
- Epic Sciences
- Epigenomics Ag
- Eurofins Genomics
- Everly Health Inc.
- Exact Sciences Corp.
- Exopert
- Exosomics Inc.
- Ezlife Bio
- Fabric Genomics Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Fluxion Biosciences Inc.
- Freenome Holdings Inc.
- Fulgent Genetics
- Full Genomes Corp.
- Gene By Gene Ltd.
- Genedx Llc
- Geneseq Biosciences
- Genomoncology Llc
- Genosaber
- Grail Inc.
- Guardant Health
- Helio Genomics
- Helix Inc.
- Htg Molecular Diagnostics Inc.
- Imagia Canexia Health
- Incelldx Inc.
- Inex Innovate Private Ltd
- Inoviq
- Interpace Biosciences Inc.
- Invitae Corp.
- Invivoscribe Inc.
- Jabrehoo Med Tech Co. Ltd.
- Jbs Science
- Jumpcode Genomics
- Koninklijke Philips
- Labgenomics
- Lucence Health
- Macrogen
- Mapmygenome
- Mdxhealth Inc.
- Medgenome
- Medicover Genetics
- Merck Kgaa
- Micareo Rare Cell Diagnostics
- Micronoma Inc.
- Mir Scientific
- Mutantdx
- Myriad Genetics Inc.
- Nanostring Technologies Inc.
- Natera Inc.
- Nebula Genomics
- Neogenomics Laboratories
- New England Biolabs
- New Horizon Health Ltd.
- Novigenix
- Novogene Co. Ltd.
- Nrichdx Inc.
- Nuprobe Inc.
- Nx Prenatal Inc.
- Oncimmune Holdings Plc
- Oncocyte Corp.
- Oncodna
- Opko Health
- Orchid
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
- Pangaea Oncology
- Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc.
- Personalis Inc.
- Phase Scientific
- Pieriandx
- Predicine
- Prenetics Group
- Qcdx Llc
- Quantapore
- Quantgene Inc.
- Quantumdx
- Quest Diagnostics
- Rarecells Inc.
- Ravgen
- Real Time Genomics
- Resolution Bioscience Inc.
- Saga Diagnostics
- Sano Genetics
- Screencell
- Seekin Inc.
- Sequencing.Com
- Seven Bridges Genomics Inc.
- Single Technologies
- Smartcatch
- Strand
- Strata Oncology
- Syapse Inc.
- Sysmex Inostics
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Telexos Gmbh
- Twinstrand Biosciences Inc.
- Twist Bioscience
- Unchained Labs
- Universal Dx
- Vela Diagnostics
- Veracyte
- Volitionrx
- Vortex Biosciences
- Yourgene Health
- Yikon Genomics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e7c1a8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment