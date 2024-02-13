Recording of LHV Group's 13 February investor webinar

On 13 February LHV Group held a virtual investor meeting to give an overview of the 2024 Financial plan and five year financial forecast. The plans of the company were introduced by Madis Toomsalu, CEO of LHV Group, Kadri Kiisel, Chairman of the Management Board of LHV Pank, Vahur Vallistu, Chairman of the Management Board of LHV Varahaldus and Martti-Sten Merilai, Chairman of the Management Board of LHV Kindlustus. A macro-economic outlook was presented by economist Triinu Tapver.



The live coverage was followed by 46 participants, the live feed of the presentation was broadcast over Zoom.

Recording of the investor meeting (in Estonian) is available at: https://youtu.be/alUkYKO4XLQ.

Presentation (in English) at: https://www.lhv.ee/assets/files/investor/LHV_Group_Financial_Plan_2024-EN.pdf.

Priit Rum

LHV Communication Manager

Phone: +372 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee



