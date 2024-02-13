Shakopee, MN, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Valleyfair to Hire 1,600 Seasonal Associates for 2024 Season

Week-long hiring event February 17-24 to fill wide variety of roles

Shakopee, MN (February 13, 2024) – Valleyfair, the region’s premier amusement park, today said it plans to hire more than 1,600 seasonal associates as it prepares to open for the 2024 season in May. The park anticipates filling the majority of those roles during a week-long hiring blitz to be held Feb. 17-24 as part of one of the largest-ever recruiting campaigns by Valleyfair’s parent company, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, across all its parks in the United States and Canada.

These positions include:

Ride operators

Food and Beverage

Lifeguards and Aquatics

Security

And many more roles.

Hourly pay ranges from $17 - $20 (for those who are 16 years of age or older) based on experience, prior service, and position. Valleyfair offers competitive wages and benefits, and many perks for its associates, including discounts on merchandise and food, reward and recognition programs, exclusive associate ride nights, game nights and a waterpark night, in addition to free admission to any Cedar Fair park.

Interested candidates will have the ability to apply, interview and get hired the same day. To learn more about the hiring event and available positions, please visit our Jobs Page.

“Our seasonal associates are the heartbeat of our mission, dedicated to creating the ultimate guest experience,” said Raul Rehnborg, vice president and general manager. “Valleyfair takes pride in providing not just competitive wages and amazing perks, but also fostering a culture of fun. We can’t wait to showcase the skills, talents, and character of our associates as part of the Valleyfair family this year.”

Valleyfair’s hiring blitz is part of a plan by parent company Cedar Fair Entertainment to hire approximately 35,000 seasonal associates across its network of parks in 2024. Cedar Fair anticipates filling the majority of those roles during hiring events to be held across all parks in the U.S. and Canada from Feb. 17-24.

About Valleyfair

Valleyfair, the Twin Cities’ premier amusement park, is located on 125 acres in Shakopee, Minn. The park features more than 75 rides including eight roller coasters, and is home to Soak City, a seven-acre water park. Valleyfair is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair’s parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.