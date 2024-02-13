Global Probiotic Drinks Market Size To Worth USD 98.52 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 9.5%

New York, United States, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Probiotic Drinks Market Size is to Grow from USD 39.74 Billion in 2023 to USD 98.52 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the projected period.





Probiotics are live bacteria that offer particular health benefits through consumption and are known to support gut health and enhance the smooth functioning of the digestive system. Probiotic beverages typically contain dairy ingredients and have a smooth texture. When added, probiotics greatly improve the benefits and characteristics of whey. The industry is expanding with the shifts in consumers' dietary and alcoholic trends as well as an increase in the use of natural food and beverage products. As a result, major companies are launching probiotic drinks with a wide range of alternative options and only natural ingredients. The market for probiotic drinks has grown due to their increased health benefits. Probiotic drinks help in digestion and gut health. Among their many advantages include improved mental well-being and a decreased chance of allergy. Owing to these numerous advantages, customers preferred probiotic drinks over normal soft drinks. In addition, consumers have shifted toward health and workouts as a result of problems with obesity and overweight. As a result, consumers favor functional, low-calorie, plant-based diets. Drinks with probiotics are also balancing and enhancing. However, the primary factors driving the market are the increasing number of people living busy lives and choosing on-the-go lifestyles, which has increased demand for probiotic drinks that are convenient and easily available.

The Global Probiotic Drinks Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Plant-Based, Dairy-Based), By Bacteria (Bifid Bacterium, Lactobacillus, Streptococcus, Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The dairy-based segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global probiotic drinks market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product type, the global probiotic drinks market is divided into plant-based and dairy-based. Among these, the dairy-based segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global probiotic drinks market during the projected timeframe. The most effective approach to improve the gut health of children and older adults is to consume fermented probiotic drinks that have a milk or yogurt base. These Lactobacillus-based fermented milk probiotic drinks have the potential to greatly improve digestion and increase immunity when regularly consumed.

The lactobacillus segment is anticipated to grow at fastest pace in the global probiotic drinks market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the bacteria, the global probiotic drinks market is divided into bifid bacterium, lactobacillus, streptococcus, and others. Among these, the lactobacillus segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global probiotic drinks market during the projected timeframe. Lactobacillus strains provide several health advantages including boosting the immune response, allowing more efficient digestion, and potentially reducing the risk of certain diseases. These properties serve as the reason behind the rising demand for probiotic drinks that contain lactobacillus.

The online segment is predicted to grow at highest pace in the probiotic drinks market during the estimated period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global probiotic drinks market is divided into offline and online. Among these, the online segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the probiotic drinks market during the estimated period. Customers are driven to purchase probiotic drinks through e-commerce portals because of the increasing number of offers and discounts that these platforms provide, as well as the increasing popularity of these platforms in developing nations. This involves both individual customers and healthcare organizations.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global Probiotic Drinks Market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global Probiotic Drinks market over the forecast period. Probiotic drinks made with yogurt are considered healthy snacks in India since they include sufficient amounts of vitamins, minerals, and proteins. China, Japan, and India, however, are the three major markets in the region. China is one of the world's largest probiotics markets, according to the International Probiotics Association (IPA). Good news for suppliers and producers: sales have been rising consistently across the country. Dairy products and other fermented foods—such as eggs, vegetables, and soy—are the main sources of ingested probiotics. For example, Epigamia created the first lactose-free curd in India using two gut-healthy strains: Bifidobacteria and Lactobacillus Acidophilus.

South America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global probiotic drinks market during the projected timeframe. Moreover, in the anticipated timeframe, the demand for the product in this region will be driven by a growing middle class, an increase in health issues, and the availability of new probiotic drinks.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Probiotic Drinks Market include PepsiCo, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., GoodBelly Probiotics, Bio-K Plus International Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Nestle SA, Chobani, LLC, Danone S.A., GCMMF (Amul), NextFoods, Harmless Harvest, Cargill Incorporated, Beliv and Others.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Mighty Pop, a new fizzy drink, focuses on improving digestion and boosting the immune system by using prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. Beliv, the company behind Mighty Pop, is novel in the soda industry with its innovative approach to incorporating pre-, pro-, and postbiotics, as highlighted by Clayton Santos, the director of R&D. Beliv not only offers Mighty Pop but also a range of other beverages like juices, waters, and functional drinks. Additionally, in 2023, Beliv acquired the popular ready-to-drink cold brew coffee brand High Brew.

