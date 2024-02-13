Bio-Based Material Market Report and Competitive Analysis to 2030: A $66.4 Billion Market by 2030 - Key Opportunities in Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Automotive and Transport Applications

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-Based Material Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global bio-based material market looks promising with opportunities in the rigid packaging, flexible packaging, electrics and electronic, consumer good, and automotive and transport applications. The global bio-based material market is expected to reach an estimated $66.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 22.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for sustainable packaging material and rising concerns about greenhouse emissions.



Bio-polycarbonate is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Within this market, rigid packaging is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Europe is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.



Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates : Bio-based material market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

: Bio-based material market size estimation in terms of value ($B). Trend and Forecast Analysis : Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions. Segmentation Analysis: Bio-based material market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Bio-based material market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B). Regional Analysis: Bio-based material market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Bio-based material market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities : Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, application, and regions for the bio-based material market.

: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, application, and regions for the bio-based material market. Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the bio-based material market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the bio-based material market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

The study includes a forecast for the global bio-based material by type, application, and region.



Bio-Based Material Market by Type

Bio-Polycarbonate

Bio-Based Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE)

Others

Bio-Based Material Market by Application

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Electrics and Electronics

Consumer Goods

Automotive and Transport

Others

Bio-Based Material Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Bio-Based Material Competitive Analysis and Key Company Profiles



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain.

With these strategies bio-based material companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the bio-based material companies profiled in this report include-

BASF

DSM

Evonik

Anellotech

Clariant

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the bio-based material market by type (bio-polycarbonate, bio-based polyethylene terephthalate (pet), bio-based polyethylene (pe), and others), application (rigid packaging, flexible packaging, electrics and electronics, consumer goods, automotive and transport, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Bio-Based Material Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Bio-Based Material Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Bio-Based Material Market by Type

3.3.1: Bio-Polycarbonate

3.3.2: Bio-Based Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

3.3.3: Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE)

3.4: Global Bio-Based Material Market by Application

3.4.1: Rigid Packaging

3.4.2: Flexible Packaging

3.4.3: Electrics and Electronics

3.4.4: Consumer Goods

3.4.5: Automotive and Transport



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Bio-Based Material Market by Region

4.2: North American Bio-Based Material Market

4.3: European Bio-Based Material Market

4.4: APAC Bio-Based Material Market

4.5: ROW Bio-Based Material Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Bio-Based Material Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Bio-Based Material Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Bio-Based Material Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Bio-Based Material Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Bio-Based Material Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Bio-Based Material Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

