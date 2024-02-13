Virgin Coconut Oil Market to See Major Growth with 11.14% CAGR from 2023 to 2028, Driven by Health Benefits and Demand for Trans-Fat-Free Oils

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Virgin Coconut Oil Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive research on the global virgin coconut oil market has now been published, offering key insights into the market size, forecasts, and industry analysis for the period of 2023-2028.

According to this study, the market is anticipated to expand significantly, with an expected growth of USD 1249.04 million and an acceleration at a CAGR of 11.14%.

Boosted by the health benefits associated with virgin coconut oil, an increase in private-label brands, and rising demand for trans-fat-free oils, the market is poised for a notable upturn. Current trends, including the burgeoning vegan population and the growing prominence of online retailing, are also set to contribute substantially to market demand.

Segmentation Analysis

The virgin coconut oil market has been segmented into various categories to provide a detailed perspective on the multiple facets of the market:

By Application: Organic Conventional

By Distribution Channel: Offline Online

By Geography: APAC Europe North America Middle East and Africa South America



The emergence of value-added products from virgin coconut oil is identified as a key driver which will further propel market growth in the years ahead.

Vendor Landscape and Analysis

In depth, the report explores the competitive landscape, outlining a combination of prominent industry vendors. It highlights the strategic efforts these key players are making to consolidate their positions in the market while providing readers with a comprehensive analysis of the key factors influencing success in the space.

The analysis provides foresight on upcoming trends and potential challenges. It ensures that businesses are equipped with the knowledge to develop effective strategies and leverage growth opportunities in an ever-evolving market environment.

Key Market Highlights:

Projections show considerable market growth over the next five years.

Health benefits and consumer preferences are significant market drivers.

The market is segmented into organic and conventional applications, and offline and online distribution channels across several geographies.

In-depth analysis of competitive dynamics and vendor strategies is included.

Research incorporates a holistic approach backed by extensive primary and secondary data.

Companies Profiled

Adret Retail Pvt. Ltd.

Apex and Coco and Solar Energy Ltd

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Barleans Organic Oils LLC

C Coconut Water

Greenville Agro Corp.

Harin Bio Tech International Pvt Ltd.

Healthy Traditions Inc.

Kinsfolk Agro Industries Pvt Ltd.

MAHAVIR COCONUT INDUSTRIES

Marico Ltd.

Millennium Specialty Coco Prodcuts Inc.

Naturesvelvet

Nutiva Inc.

Orgrain India Pvt. Ltd.

SC Global Coco Products Inc

Sun Bio Naturals Pvt Ltd.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Vama Oil Pvt Ltd.

Dr. Bronners Magic Soaps

iTi Tropicals

