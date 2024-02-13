Global Cell Isolation Market Size To Worth USD 13.4 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 12.5%

New York, United States , Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cell Isolation Market size is expected to Grow from USD 4.1 Billion in 2023 to USD 13.4 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the projected period.





The method known as "cell isolation" involves removing specific living cells from a solid tissue block or cell suspension. Certain cell types found in solid tissue, such as blood cells, can be naturally divided into individual cells, while others require special therapies to do so. Enzymes can be used to degrade the extracellular matrix proteins that keep these cells together. After the matrix proteins are broken down, cells remain slightly connected, but they can be gently removed mechanically. Consumables and instruments are the two main product types used in cell isolation processes. Several factors are driving the market's expansion, such as the rise in the prevalence of infectious and chronic illnesses as well as the continued expansion of biomedical research in areas like immunology, cancer biology, regenerative medicine, and stem cell research. These factors have increased demand for cell isolation tools, cell-based therapies, assays, screening platforms, and personalized medicines. However, to separate the embryonic stem cells, the embryo in which the cells are produced has to be destroyed. There are moral dilemmas surrounding the taking of human life since some individuals think that an embryo is a potential human being. Teratomas are tumors that can arise from embryonic stem cells and consist of cells from all three germ layers.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts From the Report on the " Global Cell Isolation Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Consumables, and Instruments), By Cell Type (Human Cells, and Animal Cells), By Cell Source (Bone Marrow, and Adipose Tissues), By Application (Research Laboratories & Institutes, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, and Other), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023–2033."

The consumables segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global cell isolation market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product, the global cell isolation market is divided into consumables, and instruments. Among these, the segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global cell isolation market during the projected timeframe. This is because consumable goods are becoming more and more in demand due to their widespread application in biomolecule isolation. The advancement of cell isolation techniques has led to changes in the domains of microbiology, chemistry, and biosciences.

The animal cells segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global cell isolation market during the forecast period.

Based on the cell type, the global cell isolation market is divided into human cells, and animal cells. Among these, the animal cells segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global cell isolation market during the forecast period. The main factor propelling the growth of the animal cell segment in the global cell isolation market is the increasing use of animal cells in pharmaceutical development and scientific research. As a result, the need for efficient separation procedures grows as the expanding biopharmaceutical industry relies more and more on animal cell cultures for production.

The bone marrow segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global cell isolation market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the cell source, the global cell isolation market is divided into bone marrow, and adipose tissues. Among these, the bone marrow segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global cell isolation market during the projected timeframe. Bone marrow has been used to treat hematological malignancies such as multiple myeloma, lymphoma, and leukemia due to an increase in cancer cases. The bone marrow is necessary for both the diagnosis and treatment of various cancers.

The research laboratories & institutes segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the cell isolation market during the estimated period.

Based on the application, the global cell isolation market is divided research laboratories & institutes, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, and other. Among these, the research laboratories & institutes segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the cell isolation market during the estimated period. This is because collaborations between industry and academics expand research potential and fuel the need for better cell separation tools. Therefore, it is easier for research institutes to invest in state-of-the-art isolation procedures when resources are directed toward them through increased funding and awards.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global cell isolation market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global cell isolation market over the forecast period. This is the result of large investments in research and a robust healthcare system. Furthermore, the rise in chronic illnesses such as diabetes and cardiovascular disorders drives the demand for precise cell-based treatments and encourages the development of efficient isolation techniques. Thus, strong industry-academia research collaborations as well as the presence of sizable biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies foster technical innovation. Additionally, substantial financing for research and development comes from both public and private sources, which contributes to the market's expansion.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global cell isolation market during the projected timeframe. This is a result of developing countries like China and India having growing biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Increases in healthcare spending and the market penetration of major international corporations in key Asia-Pacific countries are also expected to drive the region's progress.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Cell Isolation Market include Alfa Laval AB, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Terumo Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Beckman Coulter Inc., Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG, pluriSelect Life Science UG (haftungsbeschränkt) & Co. KG, Roche Holding AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and others.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, Beckman Coulter launched DxI 9000 Access, a new advanced immunoassay analyzer. Up to 215 tests (tests/h/m2) per square meter can be performed by the analyzer in an hour.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Cell Isolation Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Cell Isolation Market, By Product

Consumables

Instruments

Global Cell Isolation Market, By Cell Type

Human Cells

Animal Cells

Global Cell Isolation Market, By Cell Source

Bone Marrow

Adipose Tissues

Global Cell Isolation Market, By Application

Research Laboratories & Institutes

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Other

Global Cell Isolation Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



