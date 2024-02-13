Power Solutions International (PSI) engines featured at World Ag Show

WOOD DALE, Ill., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (the “Company” or “PSI”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emission-certified engines and power systems, is excited to announce it will feature products during the World Ag Show, scheduled February 13 to February 15 in Tulare, Calif.



Husker Power Products, a custom power product integrator, will display several products featuring our 5.7L, 6.7L NA, 6.7LT, 10LT, 13LT and 20L engines in its booth, located in H35 in the North Exhibit area of Tulare’s International Agri-Center.

Amarillo Wind Machine, a manufacturer of high-quality wind machines globally, will debut PSI’s 5.7-liter stationary industrial engine in one of its machines on display in booths SS57 and SS59 in the South Exhibit area. This is PSI’s most recent debut in the wind machine market.

