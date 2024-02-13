Boralex: Dividend Declaration

MONTREAL, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Boralex inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per common share. This dividend will be paid on March 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2024. Boralex has designated this dividend as an eligible dividend within the meaning of Section 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and all provisions of provincial laws applicable to eligible dividends.



About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to over 3 GW. We are developing a portfolio of close to 6.4 GW in wind, solar projects and storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

