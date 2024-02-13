Henrik Lundin appointed to the Board of Directors of United Lithium

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Lithium Corp. (“United” or the “Company”) (CSE: ULTH; OTC: ULTHF; FRA: 0UL) announces that Mr. Henrik Lundin has been appointed to the Company’s board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Lundin has eighteen years of global experience in the natural resource sector and has held various executive and board roles with both private and public companies in the mining and oil and gas sectors.



Mr. Lundin has considerable global experience in both the technical and business sides of the natural resource sector. He previously served as Chairman of Gold Line Resources, a Fennoscandia focused gold exploration company and Advanced Reservoir Engineer at Aker BP ASA. Mr. Lundin also held the position of COO of TAG Oil Ltd and was responsible for the global operations of TAG Oil and led the farm-in/farm-out processes in Australia and New Zealand. Mr. Lundin is a Swedish citizen and has a B.Sc. Petroleum Engineering degree from the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado. He currently sits on the board of EMX Royalty Corp.

“I am thrilled to be joining the United team as a director,” remarked Mr. Lundin. “Being based in Europe, I recognize the opportunity to develop local assets to help support the European Union’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality. United’s Swedish and Finnish projects are well positioned to take advantage of the various benefits becoming available for European projects to build out domestic supply chains. United’s board, management team, and key shareholders have significant lithium experience, and I am excited to be involved in helping execute the Company’s European strategy”.

Scott Eldridge, United’s President and CEO commented, “On behalf of the board, management team and shareholders, I am excited to welcome Mr. Lundin. His European know-how and experience will prove valuable as we continue to unlock value in Sweden and Finland. The Lundin family with its Swedish roots, has a long history of generating shareholders returns through the development of mining projects.’’

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to Mr. Lundin to acquire an aggregate of 150,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.40 (the “Options”), in accordance with its 10% rolling Incentive Stock Option Plan. The Options vest immediately upon grant and are exercisable for a period of sixty months.

The Company also announces that Cathy Fitzgerald has resigned as a director of the Company and from her position as Executive Vice President, Exploration. The board of directors thank Ms. Fitzgerald for her service to the Company and wishes her luck in her future endeavours.

About the Bergby Project

The Bergby Project (“Bergby”) consists of ten exploration licenses covering 7,897 ha located near the coast of the Gulf of Bothnia in central Sweden. The Project is approximately 200 km north of Stockholm via highway E4 and 25 km north of the city of Gävle, within an area of significant infrastructure including highway and road access, railway, power, and the port of Norrsundet. Gävle is a proximal labour and supply hub. Furthermore, Bergby is 570 km south of the new Northvolt lithium battery gigafactory located in Sweden, and 440 km across the Gulf of Bothnia from Keliber Lithium’s hydroxide plant currently under construction. The Project now comprises five drill-confirmed spodumene bearing pegmatites (Pegmatite A to E), with a combined strike length of more than 4,000 m. There are unexplained spodumene-bearing boulder trains and much of the property remains unexplored, highlighting the excellent potential at Bergby for further discovery.

About United Lithium Corp.

United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH) is an exploration & development company energized by the global demand for lithium. The Company is targeting lithium projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development, and production opportunities.

The Company’s consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis are available on the Company’s website at https://unitedlithium.com/ or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

