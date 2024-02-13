BlueGrace Logistics Guadalajara, Mexico Operations Open

Tampa, FL, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueGrace Logistics, one of the largest Third-Party Logistics (3PL) providers in North America, today announced the opening of its first Mexico logistics center. The operations, located in Guadalajara, Mexico, support cross-border freight services for full truckload, less-than-truckload, refrigerated, flatbed and intermodal, as well as managed logistics outsourcing.



“We’re excited to help our customers with their cross-border logistics needs and have begun facilitating the movement of freight in-and-out of the region,” said Bobby Harris, CEO and Founder of BlueGrace Logistics. “Our bilingual team understands the local Mexico transportation authorities and regulations to help customers thrive in moving cross-border shipments,” he said.



BlueGrace opened its office in Mexico to support the growing demands of shippers who continue to adopt nearshoring strategies. The supply chain capabilities between bordering nations are more elastic and offer a combination of every over-the-road shipping method.

“We are extremely excited about the opening of our new office”, said Jose Fernandez, BlueGrace Vice President and Mexico Country Manager. “It allows us to assist both current and potential customers with their U.S.-Mexico cross-border transportation needs, which are growing as different supply chains incorporate nearshoring to the region,” he commented.

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics [3PL] provider that helps shippers manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers across the country. With 9 offices strategically located in major transportation hubs across the U.S. and Mexico, including national headquarters in Tampa. BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit www.mybluegrace.com.

