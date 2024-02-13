Westech Industrial Ltd. Partners with ABB to Distribute Flame Scanner Products Across Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westech Industrial Ltd., a premier provider of comprehensive industrial solutions, proudly announces its partnership with ABB, a global leader in electrification and automation technologies. This collaboration designates Westech as the only authorized distributor of ABB's Flame Scanner products in Eastern Canada, with distribution rights extending throughout the entire country.



For over 55 years, Westech Industrial Ltd. has been dedicated to offering innovative solutions across a variety of sectors, including Energy, Municipal, Food & Beverage, Pulp & Paper, Mining, Cement, and Petrochemical industries. This new partnership with ABB is a testament to Westech's ongoing commitment to expanding its product range with advanced technologies that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

ABB's Flame Scanner products are at the forefront of monitoring technology, designed to ensure the continuous safe operation of boilers, process heaters, and other combustion processes. These products are crucial for maintaining operational efficiency and safety. Through this partnership, Westech will provide its customers across Canada with access to these specialized flame monitoring solutions, emphasizing reliability, accuracy, and performance.

"We are delighted to partner with ABB and to offer their innovative Flame Scanner products to our customers throughout Canada," said Brent Killins, Director of Business Development and Operations at Westech Industrial Ltd. "As the only authorized distributor in Eastern Canada, and serving the entire nation, we are eager to leverage ABB's advanced technologies to enhance our customers' operational capabilities. This partnership aligns with our mission to deliver top-tier, innovative solutions and to maintain our reputation as a trusted partner in the industrial sector."

This collaboration between Westech and ABB reflects a mutual commitment to quality, innovation, and excellence in customer service. It marks a significant milestone for Westech, further establishing the company as a leader in providing cutting-edge industrial solutions backed by extensive expertise and exceptional service.

For further details about the ABB Flame Scanner products available through Westech Industrial Ltd., please contact us at 1-800-912-9262 or visit our website.

For more information, please visit westech-ind.com

About Westech Industrial Ltd.

Westech Industrial Ltd. is a family-owned Canadian company with more than 55 years of experience in the industrial sector. Renowned for its integrity, accessibility, and deep industry knowledge, Westech excels in fostering lasting customer relationships and delivering superior products. Specializing in life safety solutions, process analyzers, measurement control, flame arresters, and industrial valve servicing, Westech is committed to being your reliable, one-stop industrial solutions provider.

About ABB

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 140 years of excellence, ABB’s 105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation.

For more information, please visit abb.com.



