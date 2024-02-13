Urinalysis Market Size to Surpass the USD 9.2 Billion By 2033; Rising prevalence of urinary tract infections

New York, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, the Global Urinalysis Market value is projected to exceed USD 9.2 Billion by 2033, with a projected CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2033.

The global urinalysis market was valued at USD 4.3 Billion in 2023. A process used for the estimation of chemicals, visuals and microscopic characteristics in urine, to determine the good health of patients is known as urinalysis. Various medical conditions like kidney damage and urinary tract infections are determined by urinalysis by several healthcare providers. Urinary tract infections are very common during pregnancy causing severe complications such as premature birth, high blood pressure and low birth weight. Thus the detection of these infections with the aid of urinalysis helps to protect women’s health during pregnancy. In addition to this, the rising incidence of chronic diseases is likely to surge the market with the forthcoming years.

Key Takeaway

The technological advancement in the field of urinalysis is anticipated to up surge the market in the upcoming years.

Based on product, the consumable segment is accounted to hold a large market share of 90.3% .

. By test type, the urinalysis market held the huge revenue share by virtue of biochemical urinalysis segment.

By applications, the rising geriatric population and the associated diseases contributed the disease screening segment to capture a noticeable market share.

Based on end use, the diagnostic laboratories segment held a strong market place in 2023.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Urinalysis Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the global urinalysis market. Some of these factors include:

Strategic Approach by Major Market Players: The strategic approach by major market players will propel the market’s growth.

The extensive use of urinalysis procedure leads to expansion of market. Advanced technological development: Various technological developments in the market will accelerate the market growth.

Top Trends in the Global Urinalysis Market

New technological advances have paved the way for significant progress in automated urinalysis. For instance, quantitative reading of urinary strips using reflectometry has opened the path for early detection of urinary infections. Over the decades, microscopy based urine particle analysis, enables high throughput in clinical laboratories. In addition to this, urinary flow cytometry is an alternative to automated microscopy, enabling rapid identification of urinary microorganisms. Thus, these new techniques in urinalysis field is like to propel the market during the forecast period.

Market Growth

As the market expands globally, the need for smart business ideas raises. It includes partnership, company growth, and other developments. There is a high demand for the diagnostic kits for detection of infections because of the increasing chronic diseases. Market participants are able to align with the functional activities of the organization owing to the planned strategies, in order to achieve established objectives. It directs the decision-making and discussions of the company when it comes to figuring out how much money and resources are required to reach goals and develop operational efficiency.

Regional Analysis

Being a dominant region in global urinalysis market, North America is accounted to hold a large market share of 40.1% in 2023. The strategic approach to increase their business footprint, such as licensing agreements, is the main reason behind the regions’ prominence. In addition to this, by virtue of existing domestic manufacturers of urine analyzers, such as VSI electronics Pvt, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at its fastest rate during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 4.3 Billion Forecast Revenue 2033 USD 9.2 Billion CAGR (2024 to 2033) 7.9% North America Share 40.1% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2024to 2033

Market Drivers

Hospitals, clinics and diagnostic laboratories have extensively adopted the automated urinalysis procedure in order to early diagnose the kidney diseases and urinary infections. Based on pattern recognition and urine particle flow cytometers, automated urine microscopy analyzers have reduced the labor saturation, paving new feasible options with the help of informatics and computer technology advancements. In addition to this, Urinalysis is majorly used to diagnose and treat liver and kidney diseases with more accuracy. Hence, these advancements promises to drive the market remarkable in the upcoming years.

Market Restraints

The inexpensive instruments with similar functions act as an alternative source of urinalysis procedure, flooding the market without a solid framework. In addition to this, the contamination of sample due to poor collection methods generates inaccurate results leading to misleading prescriptions by healthcare professionals. In order to hangle thousands of urine sample simultaneously, skilled personnel must operate complex instruments in central processing areas, taking a lot of time due to need of culture and physical examinations. Hence the extended steps within the process can negatively impact the market by rising cost of the procedure. Thus, these factors can vigorously impact the urinalysis market, impeding the market expansion.

Opporutnities

Owing to rising pervasiveness of chronic diseases, refinement in healthcare infrastructure coupled with large patient pool, the developing countries like South Korea, Brazil and India have came across various growth opportunities. In addition to this, the lucrative opportunities leading to market growth are associated with the technological advancements in urine analyzers such as automation in urinalysis had been improved by product developments generating more accurate results even in complication conditions.

Impact of macroeconomic factors

The Indian market was estimated at 145 crore for urinalysis analyser and reagents, with an 80% share. Unfortunately, the market took an hit in 2020, and continues to be on lower level than 2019, since the role of urinalysis declined during COVID-19 testing and treamments. But later a team in India comprising Supreja Sundaram, Mamta Soni, and Rajeev Annigeri found out that urine abnormalities detect acute kidney injury in COVID-19 patients. Thus, the urinalysis procedure was used for risk stratification of COVID-19 patients, especially in low-resource settings, creating an up surge in urinalysis market in the ahead years.

Report Segmentation of the Urinalysis Market

By Product Analysis

The urinalysis market is broadly categorised into consumables and instruments based on product analysis. The sub-segmentation of consumables include urine sediment analyzers, point of care urine-analyzers, and biochemical urine analyszers. Commanding a strong market share of 90.3%, consumable segment is accounted with a huge revenue share. The increasing demand and frequent purchases of reagents and dipsticks by hospitals and clinical laboratories owes to the regions’ prominence in 2023. On the flip side, the instrument segment has a promising growth owing to product developments resulting more accurate outcomes even in complicated conditions, thus boosting the market growth.

By Test Type Analysis

Based on test type, the urinalysis market is bifurcated into biochemical and sediment urinalysis(microscopic and flow cytometric). Capturing a large market share of 60.8%, biochemical urinalysis segment dominated the market in 2023, with an impressive CAGR during the foreseen period. Acting as an essential tool for diagnosing, evaluating and managing various clinical problems, biochemical urinalysis segment subjected its strong market presence.

By Application Analysis

Based on applications, the market is disjointed into: disease screening, pregnancy and fertility applications. The disease screening segment is further sub-divided into UTIs, diabetes, kidney disease, hypertension and liver disease. Owing to the rising geriatric population and their associated diseases, increased adoption of POC diagnosis, and emerging economies upscales the demand for disease screening segment, grabbing a considerable market share of 75.4%. Amongst the sub-division of disease screening segment, the UTIs accounted to hold a maximum share of 32.5%. On the flip side, the pregnancy and fertility segment is anticipated to grow with a prominent CAGR during the upcoming years, owing to rising incidence of infertility and increase in first pregnancy age.

By End User Analysis

As far as end user is considered, the urinalysis market is fragmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics, homecares and research and academics segment. An approximate 35.6% of market share is accounted by diagnostic laboratory segment due to factors like age related diseases, facourable regulatory guidelines, reimbursement policies in developed countries like North America and Europe, etc. The homecare segment is anticipated to grow at an extending CAGR during the forecast period by virtue of increased availability of UTI testing kits at home.





Recent Development of the Urinalysis Market

In September 2022: The UF-1500 fully automated urine particle analyser was launced by Sysmex Corporation(Japan), for urine sediment testing.

The UF-1500 fully automated urine particle analyser was launced by Sysmex Corporation(Japan), for urine sediment testing. In February 2021: To provide the FDA cleared and Health Canada approved BS-480 and BA-800 analyzers to toxicology labs, an agreement was signed between Thermo Fisher Scientific(US) and Shenzhen Mindray, Biochemical Electronics, Co, ltd.(China)

Market Segmentation

By Product

Consumables(Automated Urine Sediment Analyzers, Point-Of-Care Urine Analyzers, and Biochemical Urine Analyzers)

Instruments (Dipsticks, Reagents, Disposables, and Pregnancy And Fertility Kits)

By Test types

Biochemical Urinalysis

Sediment Urinalysis

By Applications

Disease Screening (UTIs, Diabetes, Kidney disease, Hypertension, Liver disease, and Others)

Pregnancy & Fertility

By End Users

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostics Laboratories

Home Care

Research And Academics

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Russia

Netherland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

New Zealand

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape

The overall extent of competition in the Urinalysis market is extensive. Businesses, and by extension theurinalysis market, can benefit from factors such as increased awareness, reagent efficiency and technological innovation.

Market Key Players:

Abbott

Sysmex Corporation

Siemens Healthcare Gmbh

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

ARKRAY, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Cardinal Health.

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

