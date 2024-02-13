Real Estate Crowdfunding Market To Reach USD 300.7 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Estate Crowdfunding Market size was valued at USD 10.7 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 300.7 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 44.9%.

Real estate crowdfunding is raising funds for various real estate projects, such as residential and commercial properties, energy infrastructure, sustainable initiatives, and restoration of culturally significant buildings. This method enables individual investors to contribute small amounts of money and gain ownership, providing them with investment returns.

The real estate crowdfunding market is growing rapidly due to a surge in awareness of these platforms and changes in countries' laws that allow individual investors to invest in this option. Additionally, as global financial literacy increases, investors seek diversified investment opportunities. Amongst the most desired investment types, real estate is witnessing an upward trend in demand for investing in various residential and commercial properties worldwide.

Real estate crowdfunding is growing in popularity, and one of the main reasons is the convenience that these platforms offer. With real estate analysis and investment procedures made simpler through crowdfunding websites and apps, more people are becoming familiar with the process and using it to achieve their investment goals. These platforms provide information on various properties, both residential and commercial, along with crowdfunding options and property details such as investment amount, maturity period, and return on investment. This empowers users to make informed decisions and invest in their desired property or group of properties.

Segmentation Overview:

The global real estate crowdfunding market has been segmented based on investor, property type, platform type, and region. Many high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) find the real estate crowdfunding market beneficial for diversifying their investment portfolios. They hold a significant share in this investor segment, as it helps increase their sources of investment income while reducing investment risk. Residential properties hold a significant share in the property type segment of the real estate crowdfunding market. The demand for investments in this area is experiencing tremendous growth, particularly in metro and urban cities. This is due to several factors, such as migration for growth opportunities and the potential for better returns on investments in this specific field.

Real Estate Crowdfunding Market Report Highlights:

The global real estate crowdfunding market growth is anticipated to have a CAGR of 44.9% by 2032.

Real estate crowdfunding allows individual investors to contribute small amounts of money to various real estate projects and gain ownership, providing them with investment returns. This market is rapidly growing due to increasing awareness and changes in laws. Real estate is a popular investment type, and crowdfunding platforms offer convenience and simplified procedures that enable users to make informed decisions and invest in their desired property or group of properties.

The United States dominates the real estate crowdfunding market in North America. Around 60,000 individual investors invested in real estate crowdfunding platforms in 2020. Investment in residential property is increasing, mainly in single-family homes.

Some prominent players in the real estate crowdfunding market report include AHP Servicing, Crowdestate, Crowdstreet, Groundfloor Finance Inc., Fundrise LLC, Estateguru, Trinity Investors, Neighborhood Ventures, Groundbreaker Technologies Inc., Diversyfund Inc., and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

Groundfloor, a platform that combines the convenience of savings with the potential returns of investing, has recently announced the launch of its new partnership program and the public introduction of its Labs initiative during the Blueprint Conference.

Estateguru, a Tallinn-based platform specializing in real estate financing and investment, disclosed on Tuesday, March 21, that it has secured additional funding from its founders, existing shareholders, and investors.

Real Estate Crowdfunding Market Segmentation:

By Investor: Individual and Institutional

By Property Type: Residential, Commercial and Mixed-Use

By Platform Type: Equity Crowdfunding, Debt Crowdfunding, and Hybrid Crowdfunding

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

