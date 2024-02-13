HCM Excellence Conference Kicks Off Today at the Hilton West Palm Beach

Boca Raton, FL, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the commencement of the highly anticipated HCM Excellence Conference, a three-day event dedicated to exploring the future of People Operations and Human Capital Management (HCM). Hosted by Brandon Hall Group at the Hilton West Palm Beach, this conference promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for professionals from across the globe to delve into the latest innovations, trends, and strategies shaping the future of HR.

With over 400 attendees representing 20 different countries, the HCM Excellence Conference is set to be a truly international gathering of minds. Participants can look forward to engaging sessions led by esteemed speakers, who not only possess leadership prowess but are also recipients of the prestigious HCM Excellence Awards. These industry trailblazers will share invaluable insights and perspectives on navigating the evolving landscape of People Operations amidst the disruptions of the Future of Work.

A highlight of the conference is the HCM Excellence Awards Gala, scheduled for February 14th, where winning organizations will be honored on stage by the esteemed owners of the Brandon Hall Group. Attendees will have the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of these organizations and capture professional photos with their awards, commemorating their commitment to excellence in HCM.

"We are thrilled to welcome attendees from around the world to the HCM Excellence Conference," said Brandon Hall Group’s CEO, Mike Cooke. "This year's conference promises to be an enriching experience, packed with thought-provoking discussions, networking opportunities, and access to cutting-edge technology that will empower HR professionals to thrive in the face of change."

Throughout the event, participants can expect to:

• Gain insights into the future of People Operations and HCM, exploring how the latest innovations will impact skills, jobs, workflow, and organizational design.

• Hear from renowned speakers who will share valuable perspectives, trends, and strategies to elevate understanding and drive success in Human Capital Management.

• Engage in a networking extravaganza, connecting with industry peers to share ideas, forge new partnerships, and shape the future of their professional journey.

• Explore a cutting-edge technology showcase, featuring the latest innovations from leading providers in the HCM landscape, to stay ahead of the curve and drive organizational excellence.

About Brandon Hall Group:

Brandon Hall Group is the world’s only professional-development company that provides data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent professionals and organizations. The best companies in the world rely on Brandon Hall Group to help create future-proof employee-development plans for the new era of work and management.

For more than 30 years, BHG empowers, recognizes and certifies excellence in organizations throughout the world, driving the development of more than 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our annual HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize and celebrate organizations for learning and talent, and as the industry’s gold standard is known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Brandon Hall Group’s cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.