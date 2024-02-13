Fuse Continues Double-Digit Growth Trajectory with Record-High Revenue in 2023

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuse Integration, a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm, today announced record-high revenue for 2023, continuing its double-digit growth trajectory. Building on this momentum, the company is positioning for accelerated production of its tactical edge networking products moving into multiple programs of record.



“2023 was a pivotal year for Fuse. We added exceptional executive talent, continued warfighter-focused innovation and strengthened production and delivery to our defense customers,” said Sumner Lee, Fuse CEO. “We are now stepping into a period of exponential growth, moving more of our key solutions beyond testing and demonstration to deploy on multiple aircraft and other platforms to support warfighters in the field.”

Successful Live-Flight Demonstrations of Innovative Tactical Edge Networking Solutions

Fuse routinely participates in live-flight demonstrations of its joint-force capabilities, including successful demonstration at USSOCOM TE 23-2. For the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command’s demonstration to equip B-52H bombers with advanced communications, Fuse was the payload integrator for the AgilePod as well as the designer of TENTaCLE, a modular network architecture enabling seamless information exchange within heterogenous DoD networks.

Strategic Addition of Scott Rosebush as President

To align the company for efficiency and productivity, Fuse hired defense technology growth executive Scott Rosebush as President to oversee the company’s operations. Rosebush brings over 20 years of aerospace and defense success in guiding military communications innovation and organizational growth success.

Thought Leadership

Fuse shared best practices and thought leadership in 2023, publishing its Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) white paper, and authoring a bylined article on using virtual network test beds.

Industry Recognition

Fuse garnered several industry awards, being named a fast-growing company, a Military Friendly® Employer and an exemplary mentor-protégé partner. With RTX (formerly Raytheon), Fuse received the Nunn-Perry award from the Department of Defense.

About Fuse Integration

Fuse is a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm providing innovative communications, networking and computing solutions for defense customers. The company’s virtualized network systems, tactical edge network and airborne networking gateway products improve the sharing of information, video, text and voice among warfighters throughout airborne, maritime and ground environments. Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business with headquarters in San Diego and a corporate office in Washington, D.C. www.fuseintegration.com

