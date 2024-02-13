CEX.IO, Wigwam Partnership Expands DeFi Access to the Global Crypto Community

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX.IO, a global ecosystem of products and services that connects curious participants to the cryptocurrency economy and decentralized finance, announces a partnership with Wigwam, a self-custodial, Web3 wallet that enables pathways to dApps and smart contract functionality. In turn, the partnership extends CEX.IO’s vetted listings and extensive payment methods to Wigwam customers.

By joining forces with Wigwam, CEX.IO users gain a clear pathway to move digital assets between wallets, and deploy value across a menu of DeFi verticals. As a self-custodial wallet, users who elect to transfer digital assets to Wigwam’s browser extension assume full custodial responsibility for those assets, including private keys. For the first time, CEX.IO users are empowered to choose complete control of their crypto journey without losing access to legacy accommodations.

“This is an exciting time for the company, as we’re making progress in a lot of uncharted territory,” said Alexandr Kerya, Vice President of Product Management at CEX.IO. “Our award-winning product ecosystem gives Wigwam a firmer operational foundation, and establishes a longer runway to propel us into the next frontier of decentralized finance.”

With a Wigwam extension, CEX.IO users can choose to transact on NFT marketplaces, interact with Play-to-Earn games that offer in-dApp purchases, or access other integrated DeFi services. Its compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine allows greater mobility on more than 20 networks, including BNB, Polygon, Arbitrum, and others that utilize smart contracts via the Ethereum Network. With over six million users, CEX.IO’s global community joins Wigwam enthusiasts to celebrate a broader range of opportunities on their collective horizon.

“While DeFi requires a more hands-on crypto experience, adventurous and aspiring participants will have a trusted guide to help facilitate any resulting exploration,” Kerya added.

To learn more about Wigwam, click here.

ABOUT CEX.IO

CEX.IO was founded in 2013 with a mission to support global financial inclusion through the adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. As one of the most tenured market participants, CEX.IO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of intuitive solutions built with safety and security at their core, enabling users to trade, store, transfer and earn digital assets. With over six million registered users globally, CEX.IO helps retail, enterprise, and institutional customers seize opportunities in decentralized finance every day. Learn more at CEX.IO or connect with us on LinkedIn.

