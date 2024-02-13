Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Kai Seikku

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 13 February 2024 at 15:00 EET

On 30 March 2023, the Annual General Meeting of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj resolved that the annual fee of the company's Board of Directors is paid in four equal instalments in Verkkokauppa.com shares either purchased from the market or alternatively by using treasury shares held by the company. In accordance with the resolution, a total of 1,823 shares have been transferred to Kai Seikku as follows:

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kai Seikku

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 52210/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-09

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,823 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1,823 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

More information:

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com (Nasdaq Helsinki: VERK) is Finland's leading online store, offering a wide range of products from home technology to leisure as well as business needs. Operating since 1992, the company is one of the oldest online retailers in the world, combining its online store and brick-and-mortar stores for an omnichannel customer experience. Verkkokauppa.com's four megastores are located in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio and Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. To provide a superior customer experience, the company delivers products as fast as an hour to your door around the clock, utilizing automation and robotics. Verkkokauppa.com employs around 700 people. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange, and it has more than 20,000 shareholders.