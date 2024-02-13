UPSTACK Highlights Significant Growth in its 2023 Annual Report

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPSTACK , the fastest-growing advisory platform for digital infrastructure, announced today that it released its 2023 Annual Report , reviewing the company’s performance and milestones in the last year. UPSTACK has experienced significant growth across many key measures and has been recognized for its influence and innovation in helping businesses source and manage technology.

UPSTACK’s value proposition resonates with organizations of all sizes. Closing the year, the company reported that it serves more than 6,500 customers – from enterprises to small and medium businesses (SMBs) across a range of industries – with more than $550 million in annual technology spend under management.

“2023 was a transformative year for UPSTACK in many ways,” said UPSTACK Founder and CEO Christopher Trapp. “Amid a time of macro uncertainty in the financial markets, ongoing supply chain constraints and changes in end user behavior, our customers turned to UPSTACK to optimize their digital infrastructure to create business opportunities and competitive advantage. The rapidly growing UPSTACK team did what they do best — evolved their capabilities to tackle a myriad of challenges both big and small — while staying true to our mission and our unwavering commitment to customer excellence, all with the highest of integrity.”

UPSTACK’s commitment to customer excellence is demonstrated by several key metrics, including:

Customer Net Promoter Score® of 83, or “Excellent”

More than 3,600 successful client engagements

32.41 percent average savings per customer



“As a Customer Experience company, there is nothing more important than customer satisfaction and the value we bring in our efforts on behalf of our customers,” said UPSTACK EVP & Co-head of Customer Experience J.R. Vernick. “No matter what, our CX team is here to support the customer every step of the way — from providing recommendations and account management to ensuring a successful delivery of solutions and continued customer support, UPSTACK delivers the best possible service experience.”

To view the UPSTACK Annual Report 2023, visit upstack.com/report2023 .

About UPSTACK

Founded in 2017 in New York, N.Y., UPSTACK is transforming the way digital infrastructure is designed, sourced and sold. Through a powerful combination of the industry’s leading technology experts, dedicated customer experience resources and its own advanced technology ecosystem, UPSTACK uses actionable business intelligence to architect and source customized technology solutions for businesses of all sizes. With UPSTACK, businesses streamline IT architecture, procurement and ongoing management by tapping into a single source for mission-critical technology advisory services. UPSTACK’s expertise includes colocation and data center, network connectivity, SD-WAN, unified communications, cloud contact center, private and public cloud, security, mobile, business continuity and IoT. For more information, visit us at www.upstack.com .