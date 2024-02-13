Grace Licenses Second UNIPOL® Polypropylene Process Technology Reactor to China Coal Shaanxi Energy & Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (Grace), the world’s leading independent supplier of polyolefin catalyst technology and polypropylene (PP) process technology, today announced that China Coal Shaanxi Energy & Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China Coal Shaanxi Company) has expanded its license for Grace’s UNIPOL® PP process technology, doubling its polypropylene production capacity from 300 to 600 kilotons per annum (KTA). The agreement also includes Grace’s UNIPOL UNIPPAC® process control software enabling China Coal Shaanxi Company to drive improvements in metrics such as throughput, onstream time, and continuity.



Located in Yulin City, Shaanxi province, China, the new reactor line is expected to begin producing high-quality homopolymers, random and impact copolymers, and terpolymers in 2025.

Thomas Deman, President, Specialty Catalysts, Supply Chain and Procurement, Grace, said: "We are delighted to support China Coal Shaanxi Company in expanding their PP production capabilities to meet customer demand. Combining Grace’s UNIPOL® PP technology and UNIPOL UNIPPAC® process control software together is the fastest, most efficient way for China Coal Shaanxi Company to maximize reactor performance while realizing competitive advantages in product differentiation, quality, and cost."

China Coal Shaanxi Company stated: "We licensed our first 300 KTA line from Grace in 2011 and are pleased to expand the relationship with this newest reactor line that will double our PP resin production capacity and enhance our product portfolio. We chose Grace because of the proven advanced PP technology, reliable production capabilities, technical service, and UNIPOL UNIPPAC® process control software.”

Grace is a leading global licensor of the process technology for producing polypropylene, a highly durable and tough plastic. In 2023, Grace secured nearly 2.5 million tons of licensed capacity with five polypropylene manufacturers, worldwide. Fully recyclable, the high-performance polypropylene resins produced using UNIPOL® PP process technology are ubiquitous and can be found in automotive parts, packaging, and consumer goods.

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace, a Standard Industries company, is a global leader in specialty chemicals. The company's two industry-leading business segments—Catalyst Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of its customers around the world. With approximately 4,500 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in more than 100 countries.

Grace's all gas-phase UNIPOL® PP technology delivers innovative solutions for a Plant Lifetime Performance™ commitment to its licensees, allowing them to successfully participate in today’s highly competitive global polypropylene resin market. The UNIPOL® PP technology community, with more than 100 reactor lines licensed worldwide, manufacture the broadest range of PP homopolymers, random and impact copolymers, plus terpolymers in the industry with a choice of close to 300 standard grades.

The UNIPOL® PP technology is a state-of-the-art engineering solution that achieves mechanical and operational simplicity and delivers lower total installed cost and lower operating expense, accelerated project schedules, fast start-ups, adaptable grade transitions, and business results for customers. The technology, coupled with Grace’s proprietary CONSISTA® catalyst and donor systems and the UNIPOL UNIPPAC® software, allows for maximum performance.

Product and economic performance are derived from the unique combination of Grace’s proprietary UNIPOL® PP technology, CONSISTA® catalyst and donor systems, UNIPOL UNIPPAC® process control software, and global technical service and support. This provides all licensees with an unparalleled advantage that enables them to achieve optimum Plant Lifetime Performance™ and better business results.

