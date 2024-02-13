Verisk Earns Eighth Consecutive Great Place To Work Certification™ in the United States

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the eighth consecutive year, leading global data analytics and technology provider Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is Certified™ in the United States by Great Place to Work. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Verisk.

Verisk’s certification is driven by an employee engagement survey which measured the extent to which employees across the organization reported a consistently great workplace experience, considering factors such as their daily encounters with innovation, inclusivity, company values and the effectiveness of its leaders. The survey found that 82% of Verisk teammates say it is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at the average U.S.-based company, and 90% agree that new employees are made to feel welcome.

“Part of Verisk's mission is to deliver value to our clients through knowledge, expertise and scale,” said Sunita Holzer, Verisk’s Chief Human Relations Officer. “We accomplish this exponentially better when our teammates live and breathe our core values, so I’d like to thank my Verisk colleagues for fostering a culture of learning, caring and results.”

Verisk’s purpose, mission and values were shaped and brought to life by employees

Verisk’s shared purpose, which employee feedback helped shape, guides the company’s commitment to invest and continuously assess how to best foster a work environment that focuses on the security, satisfaction and well-being of its colleagues, clients and communities. By prioritizing a positive workplace experience, Verisk has created a culture that attracts and retains top talent, driving innovation and excellence across the business.

Verisk produces learning and skill-building programs to help its colleagues grow their careers and contribute to the future of its business. This year, Verisk launched an international event series, “CareerCon,” to empower team members at all levels to learn about internal job opportunities and identify ways to take ownership of their career growth.

Another way employees can grow their skills are “Learnings Breaks,” live monthly webinars and self-guided learning that covers in-demand topics to positively impact performance, leadership skills and career development. Examples of topics include "Taking Control of Conflict," "Building a Culture of Inclusion" and "Taking Initiative on Your Ideas." Verisk also supports its colleagues with leadership and career development programs, including:

Verisk’s Leadership Accelerator program helps people leaders apply new skills and techniques in real-life scenarios.

The Leading with Impact program ensures that first-time managers are set up for success with the foundational knowledge and applicable skills to lead themselves and others.

The Accelerate Your Leadership program is designed to elevate the leadership skills of individual contributors looking to become leaders and creates a space for people managers who want to refresh their essential leadership skills.



Verisk’s culture of learning, caring and results is sustained and strengthened by people with diverse experiences, backgrounds and perspectives working together toward common goals. The company’s Employee Networks offer ways to increase equity across the enterprise, building a sense of community and allyship where every voice is heard and valued. Verisk's nine Employee Networks—representing the Asian, Black, Latino/Hispanic, Indigenous and LGBTQ+ communities, along with parents, women, and veterans and military service members—continue to build a sense of community and provide opportunities for networking, mentoring, learning from each other and professional development for all employees.

The role Verisk occupies in the industry is unique, given its centrality, data and technology, and the expertise its teammates bring to bear for its clients. Verisk’s work is central to the insurance industry which is integral and serves as a cornerstone of economies and society.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Verisk stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Verisk also earned Great Place to Work certifications in the UK, Spain, Poland and India.

In the UK, Verisk has been recognized as a Best Workplace, Best Workplace for Wellbeing and Best Workplace in Tech and was honored on the Best Workplaces lists in Málaga and Poland.

To learn more about Verisk and career opportunities, visit verisk.com/careers.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, ESG and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

