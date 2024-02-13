NETSOL Technologies Reports 23% Revenue Growth and EPS of $0.04 in Fiscal Second Quarter 2024

  • Strong licensing fees and increased recurring revenues
  • 2Q ‘24 Gross Margins of 47% up from 25% in 2Q’ 23
  • Company on track for strong double digit organic revenue growth and profitability in fiscal 2024

ENCINO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, reported results for the fiscal second quarter of 2024 ended December 31, 2023.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 23% to $15.2 million, compared with $12.4 million in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, total net revenues were $15.3 million.

  • License fees were $3.0 million compared with $16,000 in the prior year period. License fees on a constant currency basis were $3.1 million.
  • Total subscription (SaaS and Cloud) and support revenues were $6.8 million compared with $6.5 million in the prior year period. Total subscription and support revenues on a constant currency basis were $6.8 million.
  • Total services revenues were $5.4 million, compared with $5.9 million in the prior year period. Total services revenues on a constant currency basis were $5.4 million.

Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $7.2 million (or 47% of net revenues), compared to $3.1 million (or 25% of net revenues) in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. On a constant currency basis, gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $5.9 million (or 39% of net revenues as measured on a constant currency basis).

Operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $6.1 million (or 40% of sales) compared to $6.2 million (or 50% of sales) for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. On a constant currency basis, operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 increased to $6.7 million (or 44% of sales on a constant currency basis).

GAAP net income attributable to NETSOL for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $408,000 or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with a GAAP net loss of $(2.1 million) or a loss of $(0.19) per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Included in GAAP net income attributable to NETSOL was a loss of $(14,617) on foreign currency exchange transactions in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to a gain of $657,000 in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $(902,000) or $(0.08) per diluted share.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $725,000 or $0.06 per diluted share, compared with a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss of $(1.3 million) or $(0.12) per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Six Months Ended December 31, 2023, Financial Results

Total net revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2023, were $29.5 million, compared to $25.1 million in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, total net revenues were $29.6 million.

  • License fees were $4.3 million compared with $266,000 in the prior year period. License fees on a constant currency basis were $4.3 million.
  • Total subscription (SaaS and Cloud) and support revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2023, were $13.3 million compared with $12.5 million in the prior year period. Total subscription and support revenues on a constant currency basis were $13.3 million.
  • Total services revenues were $11.9 million compared with $12.3 million in the prior year period. Total services revenues on a constant currency basis were $11.9 million.

Gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2023, was $13.3 million (or 45% of net revenues), compared with $7.4 million (or 29% of net revenues) in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2023, was $10.6 million (or 36% of net revenues as measured on a constant currency basis).

Operating expenses for the six months ended December 31, 2023, were $12.0 million (or 41% of sales) compared with $12.3 million (or 49% of sales) in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, operating expenses for the six months ended December 31, 2023, were $13.1 million (or 44% of sales on a constant currency basis).

GAAP net income attributable to NETSOL for the six months ended December 31, 2023, totaled $439,000 or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with a GAAP net loss of $(2.7 million) or $(0.24) per diluted share in the prior year period. Included in GAAP net income attributable to NETSOL was a loss of $(149,000) on foreign currency exchange transactions for the six months ended December 31, 2023, compared to a gain of $2.0 million in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the first six months of fiscal 2024 totaled $(2.4 million) or $(0.21) per diluted share.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended December 31, 2023, was $1.2 million or $0.10 per diluted share, compared with a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.4 million or $(0.12) per diluted share in the prior year period (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

At December 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $15.7 million. Total NETSOL stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2023, was $34.5 million, or $3.03 per share.

Management Commentary

NETSOL Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Najeeb Ghauri stated, “Similar to our first quarter, the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was characterized by increases in total net revenue, improved gross margins, and profitability, demonstrating the strength of our business model and our ability to execute on our growth strategy.

“While we continue to scale our SaaS business, our hybrid license and SaaS model has become a major catalyst for our growth. We recognized substantial license fees in this quarter as part of a large new contract in Asia with a major automotive company, which reinforces our visibility and reputation in the market, as well as the performance and reliability of our products. We expect license fees will continue to represent a key part of our revenue for the foreseeable future, and we have a robust pipeline of both SaaS and licensing opportunities to support this anticipated growth. We recognized increases in our subscription and support revenues this quarter as well, further reflecting the strength of our SaaS offerings. With the launch of our Otoz 2.0 digital retail platform, which has doubled enrollment over the last 12 months, and increased traction with key automotive clients like AutoNation and MINI USA, we’re confident that this part of our business is positioned for continued growth.

“We are very pleased with our second quarter results and continue to strategically invest and allocate capital to further expand our presence across key, high growth markets like North America. Given our recent results and trajectory, we expect to see strong double digit organic revenue growth and improved margins throughout the second half of fiscal 2024 as we move into a period of more sustainable profitability.”

Conference Call

NETSOL Technologies management will hold a conference call today (February 13, 2024) at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss these financial results. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time or use this link for telephone access to the call via your web browser. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Investor Relations at 818-222-9195.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here, along with additional replay access being provided through the company information section of NETSOL’s website.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

About NETSOL Technologies
NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of professionals placed in ten strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NETSOL’s products help companies transform their finance and leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable financial measure based upon GAAP, as well as a further explanation of adjusted EBITDA, is included in the financial tables in Schedule 4 of this press release.

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 1: Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
   As of As of
 ASSETSDecember 31, 2023 June 30, 2023
Current assets:   
 Cash and cash equivalents$15,659,516  $15,533,254 
 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $421,288 and $420,354 5,975,716   11,714,422 
 Revenues in excess of billings, net of allowance of $137,406 and $1,380,141 16,299,287   12,377,677 
 Other current assets 2,142,487   1,978,514 
  Total current assets 40,077,006   41,603,867 
Revenues in excess of billings, net - long term 734,397   - 
Property and equipment, net 5,665,699   6,161,186 
Right of use assets - operating leases 1,659,622   1,151,575 
Other assets 32,338   32,327 
Intangible assets, net -   127,931 
Goodwill 9,302,524   9,302,524 
  Total assets$57,471,586  $58,379,410 
      
 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
 Accounts payable and accrued expenses$6,713,920  $6,552,181 
 Current portion of loans and obligations under finance leases 5,982,466   5,779,510 
 Current portion of operating lease obligations 689,770   505,237 
 Unearned revenue 4,426,008   7,932,306 
  Total current liabilities 17,812,164   20,769,234 
Loans and obligations under finance leases; less current maturities 99,527   176,229 
Operating lease obligations; less current maturities 1,022,361   652,194 
  Total liabilities 18,934,052   21,597,657 
      
Stockholders' equity:   
 Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; -   - 
 Common stock, $.01 par value; 14,500,000 shares authorized;   
  12,329,919 shares issued and 11,390,888 outstanding as of December 31, 2023   
  12,284,887 shares issued and 11,345,856 outstanding as of June 30, 2023 123,301   122,850 
 Additional paid-in-capital 128,587,384   128,476,048 
 Treasury stock (at cost, 939,031 shares   
 as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023) (3,920,856)  (3,920,856)
 Accumulated deficit (44,456,980)  (44,896,186)
 Other comprehensive loss (45,870,309)  (45,975,156)
  Total NetSol stockholders' equity 34,462,540   33,806,700 
 Non-controlling interest 4,074,994   2,975,053 
  Total stockholders' equity 38,537,534   36,781,753 
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$57,471,586  $58,379,410 


NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 2: Consolidated Statement of Operations
 
   For the Three Months For the Six Months
   Ended December 31, Ended December 31,
   2023
 2022
 2023
 2022
Net Revenues:       
 License fees$2,990,453  $15,884  $4,270,902  $265,844 
 Subscription and support 6,827,781   6,502,669   13,340,024   12,519,503 
 Services 5,419,707   5,871,805   11,869,196   12,311,130 
  Total net revenues 15,237,941   12,390,358   29,480,122   25,096,477 
          
Cost of revenues 8,062,204   9,247,895   16,142,368   17,702,017 
Gross profit 7,175,737   3,142,463   13,337,754   7,394,460 
          
Operating expenses:       
 Selling, general and administrative 5,807,494   5,716,073   11,240,463   11,394,634 
 Research and development cost 341,411   472,904   719,830   942,531 
  Total operating expenses 6,148,905   6,188,977   11,960,293   12,337,165 
          
Income (loss) from operations 1,026,832   (3,046,514)  1,377,461   (4,942,705)
          
Other income and (expenses)       
 Interest expense (290,322)  (202,363)  (566,339)  (323,973)
 Interest income 468,280   309,906   882,998   741,763 
 Gain (loss) on foreign currency exchange transactions (14,617)  657,223   (148,870)  1,972,928 
 Share of net loss from equity investment -   5,133   -   5,133 
 Other income (expense) (57,305)  94,708   576   120,324 
  Total other income (expenses) 106,036   864,607   168,365   2,516,175 
          
Net income (loss) before income taxes 1,132,868   (2,181,907)  1,545,826   (2,426,530)
Income tax provision (150,053)  (220,056)  (271,948)  (413,404)
Net income (loss) 982,815   (2,401,963)  1,273,878   (2,839,934)
 Non-controlling interest (574,499)  309,037   (834,672)  126,279 
Net income (loss) attributable to NetSol$408,316  $(2,092,926) $439,206  $(2,713,655)
          
          
Net income (loss) per share:       
 Net income (loss) per common share       
  Basic$0.04  $(0.19) $0.04  $(0.24)
  Diluted$0.04  $(0.19) $0.04  $(0.24)
          
Weighted average number of shares outstanding       
 Basic 11,372,819   11,270,199   11,359,338   11,263,869 
 Diluted 11,372,819   11,270,199   11,359,338   11,263,869 


NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 3: Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
 
   For the Six Months
   Ended December 31,
   2023 2022
Cash flows from operating activities:   
 Net income (loss)$1,273,878  $(2,839,934)
 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash   
 provided by operating activities:   
 Depreciation and amortization 959,949   1,736,503 
 Provision for bad debts  29,191   (67,176)
 Share of net (gain) loss from investment under equity method -   (5,133)
 Gain on sale of assets (98)  (28,344)
 Stock based compensation 111,787   146,167 
 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
 Accounts receivable 5,722,791   3,772,091 
 Revenues in excess of billing (4,239,762)  (702,812)
 Other current assets 329,171   (529,579)
 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 72,501   904,731 
 Unearned revenue (3,654,724)  (696,971)
 Net cash provided by operating activities 604,684   1,689,543 
      
Cash flows from investing activities:   
 Purchases of property and equipment (570,584)  (1,252,325)
 Sales of property and equipment 1,248   70,283 
 Net cash used in investing activities (569,336)  (1,182,042)
      
Cash flows from financing activities:   
 Proceeds from bank loans 135,123   
 Payments on finance lease obligations and loans - net (162,482)  (537,180)
 Net cash used in financing activities (27,359)  (537,180)
Effect of exchange rate changes         118,273   (2,987,396)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents          126,262   (3,017,075)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 15,533,254   23,963,797 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$15,659,516  $20,946,722 


NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 4: Reconciliation to GAAP
 
 For the Three Months For the Six Months
 Ended December 31, Ended December 31,
 2023
 2022
 2023
 2022
        
Net Income (loss) attributable to NetSol$408,316  $(2,092,926) $439,206  $(2,713,655)
Non-controlling interest 574,499   (309,037)  834,672   (126,279)
Income taxes 150,053   220,056   271,948   413,404 
Depreciation and amortization 429,163   891,500   959,949   1,736,503 
Interest expense 290,322   202,363   566,339   323,973 
Interest (income) (468,280)  (309,906)  (882,998)  (741,763)
EBITDA$1,384,073  $(1,397,950) $2,189,116  $(1,107,817)
Add back:       
Non-cash stock-based compensation 51,433   64,333   111,787   146,167 
Adjusted EBITDA, gross$1,435,506  $(1,333,617) $2,300,903  $(961,650)
Less non-controlling interest (a) (710,154)  7,363   (1,109,577)  (392,172)
Adjusted EBITDA, net$725,352  $(1,326,254) $1,191,326  $(1,353,822)
        
Weighted Average number of shares outstanding       
Basic 11,372,819   11,270,199   11,359,338   11,263,869 
Diluted 11,372,819   11,270,199   11,359,338   11,263,869 
        
Basic adjusted EBITDA$0.06  $(0.12) $0.10  $(0.12)
Diluted adjusted EBITDA$0.06  $(0.12) $0.10  $(0.12)
        
        
(a)The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest       
to net income attributable to non-controlling interest is as follows       
        
Net Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest$574,499  $(309,037) $834,672  $(126,279)
Income Taxes 75,407   68,406   111,784   128,316 
Depreciation and amortization 109,748   255,584   251,082   493,917 
Interest expense 91,295   62,736   177,184   100,132 
Interest (income) (144,578)  (93,012)  (272,669)  (225,501)
EBITDA$706,371  $(15,323) $1,102,053  $370,585 
Add back:       
Non-cash stock-based compensation 3,783   7,960   7,524   21,587 
Adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest$710,154  $(7,363) $1,109,577  $392,172 