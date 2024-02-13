Real Good Foods Announces First International Expansion into the Canadian Club Channel

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) (“Real Good Foods” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness frozen and refrigerated foods company, today announced the national launch of its refrigerated burritos into the Canadian club channel – marking the Company’s first international sales.

This international expansion is another step forward to fulfilling Real Good Foods’ mission to make nutritious foods more accessible to people everywhere and help them to live healthier lives. The Real Good Foods Burritos have more protein and far less carbohydrates than leading brands in stores today. In fact, the leading burrito offerings in Grocery stores today have approximately 40-50g of high glycemic Carbohydrates per serving, and Real Good Foods has a fraction of this while providing more protein.

These Low Carb Burritos will be merchandised in the refrigerated section of Club/Wholesale stores across Eastern & Western Canada beginning in February 2024. They are currently available across the U.S. in both the retail and club channels. To find a store near you, please visit www.realgoodfoods.com.

Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman of The Real Good Food Company, said: “Our mission is to make people’s favorite foods more nutritious, and we are thrilled to launch our low carb burritos to consumers across Canada. This highly incremental distribution win addresses the demands of Canadian consumers, who have continuously requested we launch in their region. While we are starting our initial rollout in Canada with our burritos, we will seek to further grow the depth of our Canadian penetration with other products over time.”

About Real Good Food Company

Real Good Foods (NASDAQ: RGF) is a leading health and wellness frozen and refrigerated foods company, providing a better way to enjoy your favorite foods. The Company’s mission is to provide “Real Food You Feel Good About Eating”, making delicious, nutritious foods that are low in sugar, low in carbohydrates and high in protein. The Real Good Foods family of products includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks – available in over 16,000 stores nationwide with additional direct-to-consumer options.

To learn more, please visit our website at realgoodfoods.com or join us on social media @realgoodfoods – where we maintain some of the largest followings in the frozen food industry today.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding its projected financial results, including net sales, adjusted gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA and its ability to increase production at its new facility, improve profitability and meet its long-term growth objectives. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," or "would," and similar expressions or the negative of these expressions.

Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and predictions about trends affecting the Company’s business and industry and are based on information available as of the time such statements are made. Although the Company does not make forward-looking statements unless it believes it has a reasonable basis for doing so, it cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements predicted, assumed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause its actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission by the Company from time to time.

In addition, readers are cautioned that the Company may make future changes to its business and operations in response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions and macroeconomic challenges, or in response to other business developments, which changes may be inconsistent with the Company’s prior forward-looking statements, and which may not be disclosed in future public announcements.

