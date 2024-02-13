Urban Grid Names Chief Financial Officer, Chief Commercial Officer to Senior Leadership Posts

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Grid, a leading independent power producer (IPP), has named Eivind Osterhus as Chief Financial Officer and Erica Engle as Chief Commercial Officer. The two senior executives have noteworthy career achievements and round out Urban Grid’s senior management team.



Eivind Osterhus previously spent more than twenty years at energy technology company Baker Hughes, where he held leadership roles in Finance and Operations across the world. “It is incredibly exciting to be named CFO of Urban Grid at this dynamic time, as our first solar plant is generating power and ushering in the next chapter for the company,” said Osterhus. “My passion lies in leading a team to improve business and financial performance within a company that values sustainability and collaboration. I have found that in Urban Grid’s culture and very much look forward to making an impact here.”

Erica Engle joins Urban Grid with over 20 years of energy experience in energy trading and origination. She recently served as Head of Structured Origination at AES Clean Energy, playing an instrumental role in establishing them as a leading developer in corporate PPAs for the past two years. “This is an exciting time to join Urban Grid as they expand their presence as an owner-operator of renewable assets,” Engle remarked. “I look forward to working with the team to commercialize the solar and storage portfolio, closely partnering with our customers to continue accelerating towards a carbon-free future.”

“Urban Grid remains committed to driving economic growth and sustainability across the local communities served by our portfolio,” said Pete Candelaria, CEO. “Eivind and Erica exemplify the leadership, passion, and shared values necessary to continue delivering on this commitment. It is my great pleasure to welcome them both to Urban Grid.”

Eivind and Erica are based out of Urban Grid’s headquarters in Houston, Texas.

Urban Grid

Urban Grid, a leading independent power producer, facilitates a rapid and sustainable energy transition by developing high-quality renewable energy projects, fostering community partnerships and serving as a good land steward. Our company is positioned to own and operate its facilities while cultivating a land management system that benefits farmers, communities and the natural world through agrivoltaics. Urban Grid maintains a delivery-focused approach with the goal of being a good neighbor, corporate citizen and trusted energy solutions partner. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with teams situated strategically throughout the United States, Urban Grid has a long history of contributing to the clean energy economy. In addition to 940 megawatts currently contracted and under construction, we are actively developing a growing portfolio of more than 12,000 megawatts of solar PV and 7,000 megawatts of co-located and stand-alone energy storage.

Urban Grid is a portfolio company of Brookfield, one of the world’s largest owners and operators of renewable power and climate transition assets.

