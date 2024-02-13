Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Kabele

Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions



____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kornel Kabele

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Multitude SE

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 52168/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-08

Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 967 Unit price: 4.4935 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 967 Volume weighted average price: 4.4935 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-08

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of transaction: PLEDGING

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 967 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 967 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-09

Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 403 Unit price: 4.5291 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 403 Volume weighted average price: 4.5291 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-09

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of transaction: PLEDGING

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 403 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 403 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-12

Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 690 Unit price: 4.5117 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 690 Volume weighted average price: 4.5117 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-12

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of transaction: PLEDGING

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 690 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 690 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A



