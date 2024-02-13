Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Kabele

Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kornel Kabele
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 52168/4/4
Transaction date: 2024-02-08
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 967 Unit price: 4.4935 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 967 Volume weighted average price: 4.4935 EUR
Transaction date: 2024-02-08
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: PLEDGING
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 967 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 967 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
Transaction date: 2024-02-09
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 403 Unit price: 4.5291 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 403 Volume weighted average price: 4.5291 EUR
Transaction date: 2024-02-09
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: PLEDGING
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 403 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 403 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
Transaction date: 2024-02-12
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 690 Unit price: 4.5117 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 690 Volume weighted average price: 4.5117 EUR
Transaction date: 2024-02-12
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: PLEDGING
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 690 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 690 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A