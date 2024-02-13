American Church Group of South Carolina, LLC Selects Applied Digital Agency to Grow the Business

Chicago, IL., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that American Church Group of South Carolina, LLC has selected Applied Digital Agency technology to automate agency operations and support current and long-term growth. Applied Digital Agency will provide a centralized system with core capabilities and seamless integration of point technologies that allow for quick account servicing while supporting cross-selling and upselling growth.

“Our agency has been fortunate to experience significant growth over the past 10 years, however, we needed an AMS software that allows us to scale our agency and remain efficient as we continue to grow,” said Matt Gumbert, director of operations, American Church Group of South Carolina, LLC, a unique P&C agency with 30 years of experience serving churches and Christian nonprofits throughout the state. “Applied Digital Agency will help us connect our tech stack and automate workflows to reduce duplicative data entry, lessening the burden of manual tasks so our team can focus on new business and servicing accounts.”

Applied’s Digital Agency solution consists of a foundational management system, online customer self-service and mobile technology, commercial lines application digitization and automation, and insurer connectivity, all hosted in the cloud. The fully integrated solution enables agencies to create higher-value business transactions and deliver superior customer experiences throughout the entire insurance lifecycle. By leveraging integrated applications that enable agencies to manage their entire business and eliminate duplicative work typically caused by multiple, disparate systems, digital agencies operate more efficiently, improve customer service, and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.

“As an agency experiences a period of rapid growth, it’s easy to end up in a position of disconnected tech and outdated manual experiences it’s crucial that they integrate technology that increases automation and simplifies workflows across all agency roles in order to keep up with demand,” said Anupam Gupta, chief product officer, Applied Systems. “Applied Digital Agency will provide the American Church Group of South Carolina, LLC team with a single solution that can standardize their business operations and support the growth today and in the future.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.