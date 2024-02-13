SEALSQ Expands Partnership with LEGIC to Provide Key Components for Their Authentication and Access Management Platform

Tortola, British Virgin Islands and Zurich, Switzerland, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ" or "Company") (NASDAQ: LAES), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, and Swiss-based LEGIC Identsystems, a global leader in secure authentication, access management and IoT platform solutions, have announced the expansion of their existing partnership where SEALSQ provides key semiconductor components for the LEGIC Security Platform.

SEALSQ is one of the very few semiconductors manufacturers in the world that offers secure open hardware platforms with a Common Criteria EAL 5+ certification. Such platforms are ideal to host and run secure client applications that offer the highest level of security for authentication and access management applications.

LEGIC’s end-to-end security platform is ideal for enabling applications that require secure, contactless management of the interaction between people and things both on- and offline:

Access control for buildings, rooms, lockers, furniture and IT equipment such as terminals and printers.

Applications where many users share high-value resources such as vehicles, machines, office space or IT resources.

Supply chain security requiring managed and auditable access to containers and vehicles.

Smart city applications that match parking, public transportation, infrastructure access, tourism and social inclusion services to individual permissions and requirements.

Closed-loop ePayment applications such as corporate canteen or vending services.





According to Markets & Markets, the global Access Control market valuation alone stands at $10 billion in 2023 and is poised to grow at an estimated 8.5% CAGR, to hit $15 billion in 2028. This is only part of the TAM that LEGIC technology addresses.

Franck Buonanno, VP of Sales commented about this partnership: “SEALSQ is proud to support leading authentication and smart access control platform solution specialist LEGIC to help them achieve the latest level of security and certification compliance with their products, while reducing deployment complexity and time-to-market.”

Christoph Beckenbauer, General Manager at LEGIC commented: “LEGIC’s end-to-end Security Platform depends on best-in-class hardware and software components. With key semiconductors from SEALSQ embedded in our platform, we are confident that our customer’s applications are strongly protected against a wide range of cybersecurity threats.”

Announcement of the expanded partnership was broadcast on Nasdaq Tower on February 7, 2024.

Link to the Nasdaq Tower video can be found here:

About LEGIC

For over 30 years, Swiss-based LEGIC Identsystems has enabled companies from around the world to deploy solutions with demanding security requirements. Based on key management, trusted services and secure, contactless semiconductors, the LEGIC Security Platform provides end-to-end security for smartphone- and smartcard-based access, mobility, shared resource and industrial IoT applications. www.legic.com

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.

For more information please visit www.sealsq.com.



