Open Institute of Technology (OPIT) Expands Curricula and Enrollment to the United States

VALLETTA, Malta, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Institute of Technology (OPIT) , the online Institution fully accredited in the EU that wants to disrupt higher education in the field of technology, is expanding its degrees and ramping up enrollment for Fall 2024 with its official launch in the U.S.



“In an era marked by an inevitable acceleration towards the most urgent transitions impacting society in the digital age, OPIT’s mission is to focus on quality online education in Technology,” said Professor Francesco Profumo, Rector of OPIT and former Minister of Education, University and Research of Italy. “The starting point is the awareness of the misalignment in the labor market, between what is taught in most universities and what companies are looking for today. That so-called mismatch, accelerated by the advent of AI, is generated by too much theory and too little practical approach. We have identified the skills that will guide this change and translated them into our innovative Degrees.”

The World Economic Forum estimates that 97 million new, AI-related jobs will be created by 2025 and the share of jobs requiring AI skills will increase by 58%. Further, Deloitte found that 68% of executives report moderate-to-extreme AI skills gaps.

Within this global context, OPIT is poised to disrupt the higher education market and address the urgent upskill and re-skill needs of the global labor market by integrating AI, from different angles, into all its programs. By combining a global, competency-based and student-centric approach with a robust catalog of degrees in AI, Computer Science, Cybersecurity and Digital Business, students benefit from a rich and comprehensive online learning experience that prepares them to successfully join or adapt to the rapidly evolving and competitive job market.

OPIT students are exposed to global perspectives, both from their professors and fellow students, who last year, represented 38 different nationalities , with the U.S. as the second biggest country. OPIT’s student-centric approach is complemented by a robust support system, including dedicated tutors available 7/7, class coordinators, and career services. Professors from around the world bring real-world experience as technology leaders from Fortune 500 companies and esteemed academia alike. OPIT’s program offerings align with the ever-evolving demands of high-tech industries, ensuring that students receive both quality education and a direct pathway to career success. By fostering an environment that combines personalized competency development, comprehensive support, and cutting-edge curriculum, OPIT redefines education, setting a new standard for online learning in the U.S.

“Our teaching model combines quality, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. We believe that education, even if it takes place remotely, must guarantee closeness on all other aspects, starting from the support for the student throughout the period of study,” said Riccardo Ocleppo, Founder and Director of OPIT. “We have translated into practice a new idea of higher education, radically different from the offering from traditional universities. The quality of the Professors and the innovative format guarantee a tier-1 learning experience within a community of people linked by the common goal of entering the job market with up-to-date, relevant skills. And all this comes at the very affordable cost of $4,750 USD per year, almost 6 times lower than the cost that U.S. students spend on average during the course of their degree.”

OPIT has made its mark on the higher education landscape, standing out as a fully accredited institution at the European level within the European Qualification Framework (EQF), and the accreditation obtained by the Malta Further & Higher Education Authority (MFHEA). The degrees awarded have full legal value and are professionally recognized by employers globally. Additionally, OPIT is recognized by WES (World Education Services) , a trusted non-profit providing verified education credential assessments (ECA) in the U.S. and Canada for foreign degrees and certificates.

With 33% of OPIT students having six or more years of work experience, the flexible online model caters to the needs of working professionals in the U.S. seeking to advance their careers in the tech sector. OPIT currently offers the following Bachelor's and Master's degrees, with plans to expand beginning in September 2024.

Learn more about OPIT’s degrees and the accreditation status of each program at www.opit.com .

