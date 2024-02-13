Owners Bank Extends Services to Small Businesses in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina

Middletown, Connecticut, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owners Bank, a division of Liberty Bank, a $7.5 billion asset-sized mutual bank headquartered in Middletown, Connecticut announced today its digital banking products and lending services catered to the needs of small business owners are now available in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

With the expansion along the east coast, Owners Bank aims to provide small business owners with fast access to cash flow through small business loans and lines of credit. Additionally, the bank offers standard business interest checking, savings accounts, and business credit cards.

David Mitchell, the founder and CEO of Owners Bank, expressed enthusiasm for the positive beginning to 2024 stating, “This year is off to a great start for Owners Bank. We are looking forward to assisting even more small businesses across the country with their financial needs. Understanding that small business owners juggle multiple responsibilities, we strive to fill the gap left by larger banks by providing the necessary tools for business financial management.”

In addition to banking products and lending services, Owners Bank offers a suite of digital tools seamlessly integrated into the Owners Bank app. These tools empower business owners to manage their finances, set savings goals, facilitate fast money transfers and accept digital payments in one integrated platform. Business owners can personalize their dashboard to consolidate all their accounts, including those from other financial institutions, into a cohesive and easily understandable dashboard view.

Owners Bank also offers personalized support through its team of U.S.-based Business Banking Agents. These experts assist small business owners with questions related to borrowing or deposits. The team offers assistance and advice through various channels such as phone, online chat, email, or face-to-face video consultations within their online banking and mobile app platforms.

Owners Bank now currently serves businesses in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.ownersbank.com.



About Owners Bank

Owners Bank is all business, no BS. A new digital bank launched by Liberty Bank, one of the most established and innovative banks in the country, Owners Bank was created specifically to provide digital banking services tailored to the unique needs of small business owners. It is designed to bring a high-tech, high-touch approach to small business banking through a suite of digital apps and banking services including deposit accounts, credit cards, and lending. The company’s U.S.-based Business Banking Agents are specialists in small business banking and are available to offer solid advice via phone, online chat, email, or face-to-face within our online banking and mobile app. Owners Bank is currently available to businesses in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.ownersbank.com.

About Liberty Bank

Established in 1825, Liberty Bank is the oldest and largest independent mutual bank in the country. With $7.5 billion in assets, Liberty has 56 banking offices across Connecticut and Massachusetts. As a full-service financial institution, Liberty offers consumer and commercial banking, cash management, home mortgages, business loans, insurance and investment services. Named ‘Top Workplace’ by the Hartford Courant every year since 2012 and designated a 2021,2022 and 2023 Best-In-State Bank in Connecticut by Forbes Magazine, Liberty maintains a longstanding commitment to superior personal service and unparalleled community involvement. www.liberty-bank.com.

Owners Bank is a division of Liberty Bank, which is a member FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender.