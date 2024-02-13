Empower Semiconductor Showcases High-Density Power Chiplets and Embedded Integrated Voltage Regulators at APEC 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empower Semiconductor, the world leader in Integrated Voltage Regulators (IVRs), will exhibit its latest generation of IVRs at the IEEE Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition (APEC) , taking place at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center, February 25-29, 2024. Trey Roessig, Empower’s CTO and SVP of engineering, will present, “In-Package DC-DC Conversion Simplifies and Improves the Performance of Deep Submicron AI/xPU Power Domains,” on Wednesday, February 28, at 1:55pm PST as part of the industry sessions.



The company will demonstrate the latest additions to its family of IVRs at booth #2044. The ultra-fast EP71xx family of multi-rail, multi-phase regulators delivers upwards of 20W in 35mm2 and eliminates all external components, shrinking board space by 3x, to provide the most compact and highest performance solution in the industry. Now available on interposers or coupled with off-the-shelf inductors, embedded systems designers have additional choices to further simplify and accelerate the design-in process while raising the bar for efficiency. Combined with its ECAP ultra-low ESL silicon capacitor products, Empower’s power management solutions achieve an unprecedented level of compactness and performance for any space constrained data-intensive applications.

During the industry sessions, Trey Roessig will discuss design challenges of current and next-generation performance AI/xPU products manufactured on the latest FinFET processes, which feature increased package complexity and the proliferation of external voltage converters. Roessig will describe technologies that allow integration of the power conversion inside the product package, simplifying the power delivery network and reducing the power train parasitics, package ball count and printed circuit board space.

"By looking at power delivery as a whole, Empower is able to optimize the power system rather than individual components. Our solutions provide a level of elegance, simplicity and performance that is unmatched,” stated Roessig. “That same technology is now being integrated as a power chiplet into chiplet-based architectures, eliminating multiple external regulators and simplifying the power delivery network.”

About Empower Semiconductor

Data being communicated and processed around the globe is anticipated to drive the energy consumption of data centers and communications networks to 17% of total electricity demand worldwide by 20301, dramatically increasing pollution, carbon emissions and cost. Empower Semiconductor was founded with the mission to “minimize the energy footprint of the digital economy” by developing novel, fully integrated power management solutions that increase the performance and reduce the power consumption of energy-hungry, data-intensive applications.

Traditional power solutions require dozens of discrete components with big footprints, complex designs and deliver power inefficiently with poor response times and inaccuracies. Empower Semiconductor’s patented IVR technology integrates dozens of components into a single IC, shrinking footprints by 3x, increasing efficiency and delivering power with unprecedented simplicity, speed & accuracy and with zero discrete components. The Empower IVR technology solves the power density challenge to address a wide range of applications including mobile, wearables, 5G, AI, and data centers. In 2020 the capacitor technology platform was added to further address power density. ECAP revolutionized the capacitor industry as the world’s smallest, highest performing, and incredibly reliable capacitor for wearables, mobile, and SoC applications. The company is based in Silicon Valley, CA and is led by a team of highly experienced power experts and executives.

