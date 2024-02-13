VAST Data and Run:ai Revolutionize AI Operations with Full-Stack AI Solution Powered by NVIDIA Accelerated Computing

Remote-First-Company | NEW YORK CITY, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAST Data , the AI data platform company, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Run:ai , the leader in compute orchestration for AI workloads. This collaboration marks a monumental step in redefining AI operations at scale, offering a full-stack solution encompassing compute, storage, and data management. Together, VAST and Run:ai are addressing the critical needs of enterprises embarking on large-scale AI initiatives.

Run:ai streamlines accelerated NVIDIA AI infrastructure across private, public, and hybrid clouds, while boosting AI project efficiency through dynamic workload scheduling and innovative GPU fractioning, enhancing GPU allocation and utilization. The platform caters to various needs, from supporting data scientists’ interactive environments to improving large-scale training and reliable, scalable inference. Run:ai’s Open Architecture ensures a future-proof, collaborative platform that integrates with a broad ecosystem of industry leaders. For the data layer, the VAST Data Platform unifies storage, database, and containerized compute engine services into a single, scalable software platform that was built from the ground up to power AI and GPU-accelerated tools in modern data centers and clouds.

“We've recognized that customers need a more holistic approach to AI operations,” said Renen Hallak, CEO and co-founder of VAST Data. “Our partnership with Run:ai transcends traditional, disparate AI solutions, integrating all of the components necessary for an efficient AI pipeline. Today’s announcement offers data-intensive organizations across the globe the blueprint to deliver more efficient, effective, and innovative AI operations at scale.”

Together, VAST Data and Run:ai are providing organizations with:

Full-Stack Visibility for Resource and Data Management: The synergy between the VAST Data Platform and Run:ai creates a comprehensive AI solution, providing enterprises with full-stack visibility encompassing compute, networking, storage, and workload management across their AI operations.

“A key challenge in the market is providing equitable access to compute resources for diverse data science teams,” explained Omri Geller, CEO and co-founder at Run:ai. “Our collaboration with VAST emphasizes unlocking the maximum performance potential within complex AI infrastructures and greatly extends visibility and data management across the entire AI pipeline. This is a first of its kind partnership that will provide immense value to our joint customers.”

The VAST Data Platform is VAST’s breakthrough approach to data management and accelerated computing. For enterprises and CSPs, the platform serves as the comprehensive software infrastructure required to capture, catalog, refine, enrich, store, and secure unstructured data with real-time analytics for AI and deep learning. Through the Run:ai Open Architecture, Run:ai integrates seamlessly with NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA accelerated computing, helping customers speed up development, scale AI infrastructure, and lower compute costs so they can orchestrate and manage compute resources effectively.

By deeply integrating NVIDIA’s market-leading AI computing offering with the dynamic AI workload orchestration of the Run:ai platform and VAST’s industry-disrupting AI data platform, organizations can optimally utilize their resources and gain better control and visibility across both the compute and data layers.

VAST + Run:ai blueprints, solution briefs, and demos will be first available at NVIDIA GTC 2024. Learn more about VAST and Run:ai at NVIDIA GTC by visiting VAST Data at Booth #1424.

About VAST Data

VAST Data is the data platform company built for the AI era. As the new standard for enterprise AI infrastructure, organizations trust the VAST Data Platform to serve their most data-intensive computing needs. VAST Data empowers enterprises to unlock the full potential of their data by providing AI infrastructure that is simple, scalable, and architected from the ground up to power deep learning and GPU-accelerated data centers and clouds. Launched in 2019, VAST Data is the fastest growing data infrastructure company in history.