RightHand Robotics Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Staples® to Deploy AI-Powered Picking Robots in Fulfillment Centers

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RightHand Robotics , a leader in autonomous AI robotic picking solutions for order fulfillment, announces a multi-year agreement with Staples Inc. , America’s leader in workspace products and solutions. The agreement allows Staples to deploy and install the company’s RightPick™ item-handling system to automate operations for higher service levels and Next-Day Delivery to over 98% of the U.S.

Managing an industry-leading distribution and fulfillment network with various levels of AI and automation, Staples has long been an innovator in the U.S. market. “We have always valued automation, and we see it as the future of eCommerce picking,” said Amit Kalra, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Staples. “After evaluating other solutions, the RightPick system met our high performance and reliability standards, picking items with different shapes, packaging, sizes, and weight.”

The RightPick system is an autonomous item-handling robot powered by advanced hardware, sensor suite, and RightPick AI software designed for a wide range of end-to-end warehouse tasks. It offers damage-free picking across a broad range of items and provides industry-leading performance, reliability, throughput, and safety. Through close collaboration with Staples, RightHand Robotics developed new features that have nearly doubled the range of items that a RightPick station can handle while reducing the number of required interventions by 80%. These advancements have far-reaching implications beyond the Staples brand, benefiting a wide range of industries and applications.

Brian Owen, CEO of RightHand Robotics, shared, “Our RightPick system sets a new standard in the flexibility, autonomy, and reliability of warehouse robotics. We're thrilled that Staples recognized the benefits of using our technology to further enhance their automation strategy. It's great to team up with an established industry leader to optimize their fulfillment operations.”

About Staples

For over 35 years, Staples has been a leader in workspace products and solutions and has thousands of experts dedicated to applying their intuition, expertise, and experience to bring out the best that technology such as Automation and AI has to offer. These experts make work easier, smarter, and more efficient for businesses of all sizes. The company operates in North America through eCommerce and direct sales and is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts. More information about Staples is available at www.staples.com

About RightHand Robotics

RightHand Robotics (RHR) builds a data-driven intelligent picking platform, providing flexible and scalable automation for predictable order fulfillment. The RightPick system, their robotic piece-picking solution, enables retailers to rise up to the new realities of online commerce. RHR was founded in 2015 by a DARPA challenge-winning team from the Harvard Biorobotics Lab, the Yale GRAB Lab, and MIT, intent on bringing grasping intelligence powered by computer vision and applied machine learning to bear on real-world problems. The company is based in Charlestown, Massachusetts, outside of Boston. For more information, visit www.righthandrobotics.com/ or follow the company @RHRobotics .

